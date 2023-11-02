I Went Shopping At The New Costco In Toronto & These Are All The Products I Bought (PHOTOS)
UGG moccasins for less than $100? Yes, please!
If you haven't already heard, Ontario has another Costco location and it's a huge warehouse in northwest Toronto.
So, now that the new Costco in Toronto has opened its doors, I went shopping at the warehouse to see what products are available and came out with a pretty good haul!
This new location in Etobicoke is now open and members are finally able to shop at the massive new warehouse that's at 2260 Islington Avenue.
It's a 164,162 square-foot location in the Rexdale neighbourhood of Etobicoke that features a wide selection of food along with specialty departments including bakery, fresh meat, produce, rotisserie chicken and more.
Also, there is an optical centre with an on-site independent optometrist, a hearing aid centre, a tire centre, a food court, a pharmacy and a gas station with 24 pumps.
This new northwest Toronto warehouse offers people with a Costco membership more than 3,800 products including food, snacks, household items, cleaning supplies, clothing, seasonal items and more.
Now, to be honest, I don't like shopping at Costco all the time and would rather stick with my local grocery store for my weekly shop but there are a few products that I always buy when I go to a warehouse.
So, I just had to check out the grand opening of this location to find out what it's like inside, get those must-have items and see if there was anything else that caught my attention.
Here are all the products that I bought while shopping at the new Costco in Toronto!
Croissants
Costco croissants available at the new location in Toronto.
Costco croissants are must-haves for a lot of shoppers and so I added these baked goods to my cart when shopping at the new warehouse in Toronto.
It costs $6.99 for a huge pack of croissants from the bakery section.
Nutella
Two-pack of Nutella at Costco.
Nutella is a pantry staple in my home so when I spotted the two-pack of one-kilogram jars at Costco, it was a must-have!
This two-pack of Nutella costs $15.99 which works out to $7.99 per jar.
Kirkland Signature coffee
Kirkland Signature house blend coffee.
You might have seen Kirkland Signature products when shopping at your warehouse but don't know what it is.
It's Costco's house-label brand that ensures better value and higher quality for members.
This private label includes partnerships with well-known brands so members can get even more savings on products since Kirkland items are often cheaper than name-brand versions at grocery stores.
So, I bought this bag of Kirkland Signature house blend coffee — that's actually roasted by Starbucks — when shopping at the new Costco location in Toronto.
It costs $18.99 for a 907-gram bag of coffee beans which works out to about $2 per 100 grams.
Miss Vickie's chips
Miss Vickie's chips at Costco.
Since no shopping trip is complete without a few snacks, I also decided to buy a bag of Miss Vickie's chips that are sour cream, herb and onion-flavoured.
The 572-gram bag of chips costs $7.99 which is way cheaper than the cost of smaller bags at my local grocery store!
Pasta
Six-pack of pasta available at Costco's new location in Etobicoke.
This six-pack of Garofalo pasta that includes penne is $14.99 at Toronto's new Costco. That's $2.49 for each 500-gram bag of pasta.
Now, a pack with six bags of pasta might seem a bit excessive but it keeps for a long time so you don't have to keep buying individual bags or boxes whenever you want to make pasta.
Pasta sauce
Jars of Mutti passata.
You can't have pasta without pasta sauce. Well, you can but it's not something I like to eat all the time.
So, when shopping at the new Costco warehouse, I grabbed a six-pack of Mutti passata — a tomato paste made from strained tomatoes — since that's what I use to make sauce for pasta and pizza.
The Keg seasoning
The Keg seasoning at Costco.
This wasn't something I didn't know was available at Costco so when I saw it down an aisle at the new location in Etobicoke, I added it to my shopping cart.
The Keg has tubs of seasoning for steak, chicken and ribs!
Steak seasoning costs $7.99 for a one-kilogram tub and chicken and rib seasoning costs $5.89 for a 750-gram tub.
Kirkland Signature olive oil
Kirkland Signature olive oil.
Since olive oil is a cooking staple that can sometimes be pricier at the grocery store for smaller size, I bought this two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil while shopping at the new Toronto Costco.
It costs $23.99 for the two-litre bottle.
Dove shampoo and conditioner
Dove shampoo and conditioner at Costco.
These 1.8-litre bottles of Dove Daily Moisture shampoo and conditioner are each $9.99 at Costco.
That's much cheaper than smaller bottles I find in the haircare aisle at the grocery store so this was also a must-buy.
Swiss Delice chocolates
Bag of Swiss Delice chocolates.
For some reason, I can only find these individually wrapped Swiss Delice chocolates at Costco.
So, when I found them while browsing the aisles at the new location in Toronto's northwest, I just had to add them to my cart.
The cost of a 1.5-kilogram bag of these chocolates is $16.49 which means I ended up paying just over $1 per 100 grams.
UGG moccasins
UGG moccasins at Costco's new Rexdale location.
Even though the clothing section at the new Costco was packed with people, I had to check out what products were being offered.
There were the to-be-expected items like shirts, pants, socks and sweaters but I was surprised to find UGG moccasins for only $89.99.
If you're wondering how much the moccasins cost when buying directly through UGG, the footwear has a price tag of $135 making this price at Costco a steal.
So, since the weather is getting colder now and the price was so cheap, I bought two pairs — one for each of my sisters — as a surprise gift!
Entrance of the new Costco in Etobicoke.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
You can shop at the new Costco location in Toronto between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and then 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.