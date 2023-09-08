Costco Is Opening A New Location In Toronto Soon & The Warehouse Is Right Off The 401
This new location will also have a gas station!
Get ready shoppers! Costco is opening a new warehouse in Toronto soon and you'll be able to shop for everything including fresh produce, grocery staples, and more if you have a membership.
Plus, the new Costco location will also have a gas station which means you can fill up the tank for cheaper.
There are a few warehouses in Toronto already but this location is the first to open in the city's northwest and it's located in Etobicoke's Rexdale neighbourhood near Islington Avenue and the 401.
You'll be able to shop at the new Costco Toronto warehouse at 2260 Islington Avenue starting on November 1, 2023.
Departments include fresh deli, fresh produce, bakery, fresh meat and more.
It will also have a food court, pharmacy, optical department, hearing aids department, tire service centre and gas station so you can basically get everything you need at the warehouse!
Costco's hours for this new Etobicoke location are between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.
Also, the gas station hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the warehouse.
If you don't have a Costco membership but want to get one to be able to shop at the new warehouse, there are two to choose from but both will cost you money each year.
The Executive membership has an annual fee of $120 and you get:
- access to online shopping and all Costco locations worldwide
- an annual 2% reward on warehouse, online and Costco Travel purchases
- exclusive offers and discounts
- Costco Connection magazine
The cheaper Gold Star membership has a $60 annual fee and gets you:
- access to all Costco locations worldwide and online shopping
Both the Executive and Gold Star memberships come with two membership cards for you and someone in your household to use to shop in-store and online.
There are a few other Costco locations in Toronto, including another Etobicoke warehouse that's at Islington Avenue and The Queensway.
You can also shop at the wholesale retailer's Downsview, Thorncliffe Park, Scarborough and Scarborough Business Centre Warehouse locations in Toronto.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.