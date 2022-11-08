Costco Canada Has A Whole Travel Department & Here's What You Should Know About It
The company uses its "buying authority" to negotiate cheap travel deals! ✈️👇
Many Canadians shop at Costco for bulk products and Kirkland Signature items, but did you know that Costco Canada actually has a travel department that offers cheap vacation packages too?
Since 2000, Costco Travel has allowed members to book cheap international holidays, cruises, safaris and rental cars, with prices often coming in at less than travel agents are charging.
The company is able to offer discounted travel packages because it uses its "buying authority" to negotiate the best possible deals, which are then passed on to Costco members.
According to the Costco Travel website, this part of the company is staffed by trained, knowledgeable experts who work as travel agents to help members plan and book their vacations.
It's pretty simple to budget with, too. The bulk retailer says it provides "clear pricing" on all of its travel offerings, so customers know exactly what their trip will cost before booking.
Members in Canada can choose from travel packages like safaris in Africa, cruises in Alaska, theme park holidays, all-inclusive trips, and vacations in places like the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, Europe, Costa Rica and so many more.
There are even Kirkland Signature vacation deals, which include cruises to places like the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.
Costco Travel
"Just like items in a Costco warehouse, our travel offerings are carefully selected by our skilled travel buyers," the retailer says on its website.
"We offer a selection of the world’s top destinations, hotels, cruises and other travel products, so you can be assured of a quality vacation experience."
Is Costco Travel different to Costco membership?
To shop for Costco Travel deals in Canada, you'll need to be a Costco member or have access to a Costco membership.
The retailer explains, "Our goal is to offer outstanding vacation value, with special offers and inclusions that are only available to Costco members."
The cost of Costco Gold Star membership is $60 per year, which will give you access to discounted vacations.
To become a Costco Executive member, which offers even more perks (including an annual 2% reward on qualified Costco Travel purchases), you'll need to fork out $120 per year.
How much do Costco Travel vacations cost?
Prices vary depending on what type of trip you're considering.
Those looking for the best deals should consider Buyer's Choice packages and Kirkland Signature Vacations, both of which can be found online. Costco says these are some of the best ways to find the cheapest possible deals, which can change on a regular basis.
There's also a Weekly Hot Deals section where travellers can find discounts on trips to Disney World, Las Vegas and more.
If you're looking to splurge on a real treat, the Vacations of a Lifetime section will show you luxury and adventure holidays that cost a little more.
Are there any benefits?
Those with an Executive Costco membership can get even better deals when booking directly with Costco Travel, as it's possible to earn a 2% reward (up to $1,000) on qualifying vacations.
Executive and Gold Members can also find hefty discounts on car rentals, with no cancellation fees in most cases.
So, next time you're dreaming of a cheap vacation out of Canada, maybe Costco Travel can help you out!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.