9 Costco Travel Deals You Should Know About If You Want A Cheap Vacation This Fall & Winter
Cruises, all-inclusive resorts, spas, theme parks and more!
You might not know that Costco offers more than just cheap groceries and household items, you're able to get vacation packages and deals on travel as well.
So, if you're a member with the wholesale retailer, there are savings you could be missing out on through Costco Travel in Canada.
That includes instant savings on bookings, discounts and credits at resorts, free meals, and more.
Some of the deals that are available right now even offer a Costco Shop Card that gets you money off when shopping at the wholesale retailer.
With any Costco membership, you can shop for vacation packages and get limited-time deals that are offered throughout the year.
But Executive members exclusively receive an annual 2% reward — up to $1,000 — on qualified Costco Travel purchases.
You can find cruises, stays at all-inclusive resorts and hotels, rental cars, and travel insurance through Costco Travel.
Destinations include the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, Greece, Croatia, and more spots around the world.
So, here are a bunch of Costco Travel deals that you should take a look at if you're thinking about booking a trip this fall or winter.
Catalina and Ensenada — cruise
Costco Travel has a four-night cruise of Catalina and Ensenada available for a deal right now.
Prices start at CA$475 per person which includes government taxes, fees and port expenses of CA$153 to CA$180 per person.
You can get a digital Costco Shop Card when you book this cruise by October 31, 2023, for travel in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The cruise departs from and returns to L.A. with stops at Santa Catalina Island, which is off the coast of California, and Ensenada, which is located on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.
LA — Terranea Resort stay
Terranea Resort is located along more than 100 acres of oceanfront on California's Palos Verdes Peninsula so you get vast views of the ocean and there are "luxurious accommodations" including bungalows, villas, and casitas.
You can get one night for free at the Terranea Resort, which is about 50 kilometres away from downtown L.A., when you book three nights with Costco Travel.
Not only is this a stay for three nights, only pay for two deal but you also get a US$150 resort credit and the mandatory daily resort fee waived for booking with Costco.
The offer is valid until October 31, 2023, for travel through December 31, 2023.
Los Cabos — Villa del Arco Beach Resort & Spa stay
Villa del Arco Beach Resort and Spa in Los Cabos offers relaxation and recreation at a beachfront location that's just a 20-minute walk from downtown Cabo San Lucas.
It boasts scenic views of the Land's End rock formation and there are two free-form pools, restaurants, and a spa with a hydrotherapy area.
Through Costco Travel, members can get these instant savings:
- US$150 instant savings at booking for a deluxe room
- US$200 instant savings at booking for a one-bedroom suite
- US$250 instant savings at booking for a two-bedroom suite
You have to stay at the resort for five nights or more and book by October 23, 2023, for travel through December 13, 2023.
Also, Costco Travel is offering these resort credits:
- US$125 credit in a deluxe garden-view studio
- US$175 credit in a one-bedroom garden-view suite
- US$225 credit in a two-bedroom garden-view suite
There is also the option to upgrade to an all-inclusive plan.
Cancun — Fiesta Americana Condesa stay
Nestled on the beachfront in Cancun, this all-inclusive resort has a Mexican-inspired atmosphere along with two free-form pools, restaurants, bars, clubs and a spa.
This Fiesta Americana Condesa Costco Travel vacation package lets you book a stay at the all-inclusive resort — which has unlimited meals, wine and spirits, and 24-hour room service — and get US$200 in instant savings.
That's valid for travel through December 17, 2023, and between January 5, 2024, and August 24, 2024, when you book four nights or more.
Also, when you book by October 30, 2023, you get a digital Costco Shop Card so you can save money when shopping at the wholesale retailer!
Los Cabos — Grand Fiesta Americana stay
This all-inclusive beachfront resort — with unlimited meals, wine and spirits and 24-hour room service — in Los Cabos is terraced into the desert hillside and offers guests views of the Sea of Cortez.
It has free-form pools, restaurants, bars and lounges, clubs, and even a spa featuring wine-therapy treatments!
Costco Travel's Grand Fiesta Americana vacation package gets you a US$200 instant saving for travel through December 17, 2023, and between January 1, 2024, and August 24, 2024, when you book a four-night or more stay.
Also, you get a digital Costco Shop Card as part of the package.
If you want to get this deal, you have to book your vacation by October 30, 2023.
Palm Springs — Miramonte Resort & Spa stay
Miramonte Resort and Spa in Palm Springs is located in a tranquil and secluded desert oasis backing onto Southern California's Santa Rosa Mountains.
If you're looking for a Costco Travel deal, you get Two welcome drinks upon arrival, daily breakfast for two, a US$25 spa credit, a 10% discount on a spa retail purchase, and a waived mandatory daily resort fee.
This offer is valid for travel through December 31, 2023, and you have to book your stay by October 31, 2023.
Caribbean — cruise
Costco Travel is offering a seven-night cruise of the Caribbean starting at CA$1,167 per person which includes government taxes, fees and port expenses of CA$108 to CA$ 273 per person.
Also, you get a digital Costco Shop Card when you book this cruise!
You have to book by October 31, 2023, but your trip can be in 2024, 2025 and 2026!
This cruise departs from and returns to Tampa with stops in Costa Maya, Belize City, Roatan and Cozumel.
Orlando — Aventura Hotel at Universal stay
Universal's Aventura Hotel is within walking distance of Universal Volcano Bay and offers views of all three Universal Orlando theme parks.
When you book with Costco Travel, you get exclusive early access member savings on hotel and theme park tickets for four to five nights and a four-day park-to-park ticket that gets you access to both parks on the same day.
Also, you get early park admission to either Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure up to one hour before the parks open.
If that wasn't enough to make a trip worth it for you, the deal also includes a digital Costco Shop Card so you can save money at the wholesale retailer.
This is valid for travel through July 31, 2024, when you book by March 27, 2024.
Greece and Croatia — cruise
This seven-night cruise is available from CA$1,064 per person — including government taxes, fees and port expenses of CA$122 to CA$128 per person — with Costco Travel.
You'll get a digital Costco Shop Card when you book a trip by October 31, 2023, for travel in 2024.
This Greece and Croatia cruise departs from and returns to Venice with stops in Dubrovnik, Athens, Santorini and Split.
