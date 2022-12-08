Costco Is Giving Away Free Online Vouchers For A Limited Time & This Is How You Can Get One
Costco Canada is offering free vouchers for a limited time that can be used online and to get one you need to get someone else to sign up for a membership!
With this Refer a Friend promotion that Costco has right now, you will get a voucher that gets you money off your purchase and the person you refer will get it as well.
You need to bring a friend with you to any Costco warehouse in Canada and then take them to the membership counter.
Then, when your friend signs up for a Costco membership, you need to show the Refer a Friend site to the membership clerk at the counter.
If your friend signs up for an executive membership, both of you will get a $50 voucher that you can use for online purchases that are at least $150.
If they get a gold star membership, each of you will get a $25 voucher for online purchases of at least $100.
This offer is only valid for Costco members who get someone to become a new member.
To qualify as a new member, they need to be signing up for a membership for the first time ever or have a membership that's expired for more than 18 months.
The Refer a Friend promo is only happening until December 18, 2022, and the online vouchers are only valid until January 15, 2023.
Costco's Gold Star Membership is $60 per year plus applicable taxes and an Executive Membership is $120 per year plus applicable taxes.
If you're looking for other ways to save money there are so many Costco hacks you should know about including understanding what price tags are telling you, saving with gift cards and shopping without a membership.
