Costco Canada Is Having A Furniture Sale Online & You Can Save Up To $1,000

Couches, beds, desks, shelves, lamps and more are part of this deal.

​Costco location in Canada.

Costco Canada is having an online sale right now that's offering up to $1,000 off when you buy furniture.

If you're looking to spruce up your home and redecorate while saving money, Costco's online furniture sale gets you a discount on your purchase of items including couches, beds, recliners, desks, shelves, chairs, lamps and more.

This is a "buy more, save more" deal and the discount will be applied before taxes at checkout.

Costco is running the sale on its Canadian website until February 12.

When you spend between $750 and $1,200, you'll get $150 off and when you spend between $1,201 and $1,750, you'll get $250 off.

You'll save $400 when you spend between $1,751 and $2,500 on eligible furniture items and you'll save $600 when you spend between $2,501 and $3,600.

Then, when you spend $3,601 or more, you'll get $1,000 off.

You don't just have to spend those amounts on one item, you can add multiple items to your cart that are part of the deal to meet the money-off thresholds.

Here are a few pieces of furniture that are part of Costco's online "buy more, save more" sale right now.

Napa River Furnishings Modern Pedestal Desk

Napa River Furnishings Modern Pedestal Desk

Napa River Furnishings Modern Pedestal Desk

Costco

Price: $449.99

Details: This modern desk has a floating top and pedestals with a glass door storage space. It's finished in a walnut-inspired colour and black accents.

Find it on Costco

Contemporary Fabric Pushback Recliner

Contemporary Fabric Pushback Recliner

Contemporary Fabric Pushback Recliner

Costco

Price: $599.99

Details: This recliner looks like a run-of-the-mill armchair but it pushes back into a TV view position with a footrest and a lay-flat position.

Find it on Costco

Thomasville Modern Queen Upholstered Bed, Beige

Thomasville Modern Queen Upholstered Bed, Beige

Thomasville Modern Queen Upholstered Bed, Beige

Costco

Price: $899.99

Details: This bed has a white tufted headboard and footboard combined with dark wood legs.

Find it on Costco

Bush Furniture Salinas Hall Tree with Storage Bench

Bush Furniture Salinas Hall Tree with Storage Bench

Bush Furniture Salinas Hall Tree with Storage Bench

Costco

Price: $299.99

Details: This hallway storage unit has a bench seat, hooks for hanging coats or bags, and cubbies for shoes or other items.

Find it on Costco

Eiffel Black Chair, 2-pack

Eiffel Black Chair

Eiffel Black Chair

Costco

Price: $149.99

Details: These chairs are designed in the style of the 1950s with a cushioned contoured seat and an Eiffel Tower-inspired base.

Find it on Costco

Monroe Contemporary 2-piece Fabric Sectional, Blue

Monroe Contemporary 2-piece Fabric Sectional, Blue

Monroe Contemporary 2-piece Fabric Sectional, Blue

Costco

Price: $2,199.99

Details: This two-piece sectional has built-in arms and reversible back cushions along with a chenille-feel upholstery.

Find it on Costco

Barnes Antique Brass Finish Table Lamp, 2-pack

Barnes Antique Brass Finish Table Lamp, 2-pack

Barnes Antique Brass Finish Table Lamp, 2-pack

Costco

Price: $149.99

Details: These table lamps have clear glass cylinder bases that are accented with brass-finished details and a white fabric drum shade.

Find it on Costco

Modern 3-piece Light Grey Modular Sofa

Modern 3-piece Light Grey Modular Sofa

Modern 3-piece Light Grey Modular Sofa

Costco

Price: $999.99

Details: The three-piece sofa comes with three sections that can be put together or separated on their own to be used in small spaces.

Find it on Costco

Bayside Furnishings Langston Modern Ladder Bookcase

Bayside Furnishings Langston Modern Ladder Bookcase

Bayside Furnishings Langston Modern Ladder Bookcase

Costco

Price: $239.99

Details: This ladder bookcase is made with rich brown birch veneers and a poplar foundation. There are five shelves to display and store books, plants, collectibles and more.

Find it on Costco

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

