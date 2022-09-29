Costco Says The Price Of Hot Dogs At The Food Court Will Stay The Same 'Forever'
Inflation won't be coming for the food court hot dog and drink combo! 🌭
Costco has said that the price of hot dogs from the food court will stay the same "forever" even as people deal with higher food costs now due to inflation.
During a fourth-quarter earnings call on September 22, executives were asked about the retailer's decision to draw a line for the prices of certain items despite inflation and what could be done to offset that.
Richard Galanti, Costco's chief financial officer, joked that "lightning just struck" him but went on to explain the process behind keeping prices low for food court hot dogs.
The executive noted that Costco doesn't look at raising prices for some things to offset others.
What happens is that the margins of the retailer's travel and gas business allow for it to be "more aggressive in other areas."
That includes being able to keep the price of the hot dog and soda combo "a little longer, forever," according to Galanti.
This isn't the first time customers of the wholesale retailer have been assured that the price of the classic food court item won't change.
Back in 2018, Costco CEO W. Craig Jelinek said that he once went to cofounder Jim Sinegal and told him that hot dogs couldn't be sold for $1.50 anymore.
Sinegal responded with, "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out." The company went on to create its own hot dog-manufacturing plant in order to keep costs low while maintaining a margin.
Then, in July 2022, Jelinek was very succinct when asked if he would ever increase the price of the food court hot dog.
"No," he said.
At Costco locations in Canada and the U.S., you can get a quarter pound all beef hot dog or Polish sausage and a 20-ounce soda with a refill for $1.50.
Since those food court hot dogs are pretty legendary, you might wonder if there's a way to get them so you can enjoy them at home instead of just getting them when you go shopping.
There is a Costco hack from TikTok that shows the Kirkland hot dogs and sausages sold in packs in the warehouse are the same ones that are used at the food court!
The packages even have a yellow ribbon with "served in Costco Food Courts" on them so they shouldn't be too hard to find.