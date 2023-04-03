Costco Took A Cake Order Way Too Literally & Internet Users Are Cracking Up At The Result
A Costco cake decorator just proved that even the best instructions can be taken the wrong way after turning a customer’s simple request into a viral internet moment.
A Reddit user shared three photos over the weekend showing a Costco cake request along with the final result, and someone clearly should've asked them to hold the Kirkland Signature sass.
It's unclear if the poster was the person who ordered the cake, but they did include a photo of the cake order form so you can see exactly how much Costco screwed it up.
"Costco will give you exactly what you know you didn't need," reads the post title in Reddit's MildlyInfuriating community, where it's been upvoted tens of thousands of times.
According to the post, a customer simply asked for a white half-sheet Costco cake with red frosting all around its edges. The order form shows that they wanted no designs and no writing, and on the back of the form they included more instructions.
Costco special order cake form. U/amungus45 | Reddit
"Only request red frosting on perimeter for top/bottom," they wrote. Then, just to make it crystal clear, they drew a crude three-dimensional slab cake using marker to show the edges with frosting.
They clearly underestimated (or overestimated?) the staff at Costco, because someone took that drawing and ran with it.
Instead of delivering a cake with red frosting on its edges, Costco's cake designer made an all-white slab cake with one thing on it: the customer's crappy cake drawing.
That's right: They drew a cake on a cake, and they even made it look janky like the original drawing.
"The good news is they did read both pages of instructions," reads the top comment on the post, which generated a bunch of hilarious responses.
"Read one side, glanced at the other," joked another user.
One user hailed it as an act of "malicious compliance," while another pointed out that the cake designer got one thing right: they used black and red icing on the edges that the customer requested.
Many were also impressed that the cake designer drew the box "a little off just like in the picture. Took some effort."
"Honestly, I'm pretty impressed by how close the drawing is to the figure you drew," wrote another.
It's unclear if the customer got a refund for the aggressively literal design, but keep this in mind the next time you try to order a cake for yourself. You never know how someone else is going to take your sh*tty drawing!
