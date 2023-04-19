Two TikTokers Are Fighting Over An $84 Cake 'Fail' & The Yelp Reviews Are Nasty (VIDEOS)
"You are eating whatever her hands have touched."
A baker and her customer are fighting on TikTok over a birthday cake decoration, and the customer is dropping receipts. Both parties' videos went viral, and a lot of users on the app took to Yelp to make some pointed reviews about the baker's business.
The company is called Kylie's Kakes in Princeton, West Virginia and the feud began when Kylie Allen, the baker and business owner, took to her social media account (@kylieraeallen) to slam her client, Ashleigh Freeman's (@afreebird), behavior on April 7.
"Today, I've had one of the worst client experiences I've ever had since opening the storefront," Allen said. She explained that Freeman reached out to the company's Facebook page to order a six-layered rainbow and was shocked at the finished product covered in sprinkles.
"She then got super defensive and very rude about the price of the cake," Allen continued.
@kylieraeallen
Worst client experinece so far 😅 #cake #cakes #cakedecorating #cakedecorator #rainbowcake #fypシ #fyp #sprinkles #cakesoftiktok #karen #badclient
The baker states the cake was $75.99, but Freeman claims to have paid an exact $83.97, which might have been with added taxes.
In response to Allen's video, the client not only uploaded photos of the cake but also her complaints to Allen. She alludes that it wasn't shocking that the cake was covered in sprinkles, but that the final reveal lacked "quality."
"It's not disrespectful to expect quality. It's disrespectful to serve your reliable customers something like this," Freeman wrote via Facebook chat to the company's page.
Those who saw the TikToks were outraged by the baker's actions and took it upon themselves to make Yelp reviews about the company.
Yolanda from Utah uploaded a screenshot from Freeman's TikTok video and left a reply:
"It literally looks like a 4-year-old did that! Then she goes on TikTok and continues to gaslight the customer then when people start to agree with the customer she turns off all her comments lol! The owner of this business needs to grow up!"
Others pointed out that she doesn't even use gloves, which happened to be confirmed by Allen's original video. She showed herself spreading sprinkles over the frosted pastry with her bare hands.
A California reviewer wrote, "she does not use gloves which is absolutely disgusting, you are eating whatever her hands have touched, I can't even talk about the way the cake looked. I'm stuck on how nasty she is, by not using gloves.
Because of all the TikTok arguing, Yelp is now monitoring the page review site.
The Yelp notice.Yelp
There seems to be some resolution at hand.
Freeman wrote on her Facebook page:
"I would love for everyone to continue to buy and support Kylie’s Kakes, it was delicious. The customer service is usually good and we all have bad days."
However, she has not deleted any of her TikTok videos.
Allen uploaded a video two days ago addressing all the viewer's reactions and said it was a situation everyone is commenting on, but nobody knows anything about.