A Bakery Messed Up A Couple's Gender Reveal Cake & TikTokers Argue If A Refund Is Needed
"What’s crazy is it’s literally not about the cake. It’s about the experience, and they completely took that from you."
A couple's recent gender reveal gone wrong shows that bakers don't always understand the instructions you give them when placing an order.
For Alyssa Quintos (@alyssa_quintos) and her husband, the expectant couple merely wanted a bakery to tinge the filling icing with a pink or blue color so that when they cut the cake, it would reveal which gender their child would be —but what they actually got was much funnier.
A viral TikTok with 15.2 million views shows the two expectant parents excitedly cutting into the cake with wine glasses only to reveal a plain yellow cake with starch-white icing.
"What is it? Is it blue?" Alyssa asks, to which her husband responds that he thinks they were given the wrong cake.
@alyssa_quintos
when the bakery has one job 😂🤦🏽♀️ #genderreveal #genderevealgonewrong #fyp #cakegenderreveal
So what happened to that colored gender reveal cake Alyssa had envisioned?
The pregnant mom later revealed in a follow-up TikTok video that the cake was an honest mistake on a new employee's behalf.
"She didn't know to 'pinch' the cake...which is, I guess, just putting the color in it, so she just decorated the cake and didn't put the color in it," Alyssa said about a phone conversation with the owner. "I mean, it happens, but if you just read the paper, it said 'gender reveal cake' what else does that mean?"
Nevertheless, the mess-up was resolved, and they were given a new cake free of charge, but some TikTokers are taking issue with the fact that Alyssa never asked for a reimbursement.
The bakery's response to Alyssa.alyssa_quintos | TikTok
Some viewers think the couple should have been compensated for not having the experience they expected the first time around.
"It’s the gas, the drive back, the time to email that count too. They could’ve at least given you a discount on a future order," one user wrote.
However, there are some who think the refund was courteous because they corrected a mistake, and the couple happily ate both of the cakes.
"I think getting a replacement cake is a great fix! Replacement plus money back would be ridiculous, and anyone who expects that is too much," another person commented, receiving 4K likes.
A part of the comment section of Alyssa's TikTok.alyssa_quintos | TikTok
But, again, others argue it's not just about the wrong cake.
"What’s crazy is it’s literally not about the cake. It’s about the experience, and they completely took that from you," a user commented.
At the end of the day, Alyssa was happy with the new cake and posted a new TikTok clip revealing the couple was having a healthy baby boy!