South Park's Store Took A Custom Order Way Too Literally & People Are Roasting The Results
"Just... how?"
South Park's official merchandise shop is getting roasted for somehow screwing up a simple custom sweater request, and the results have people cracking up online.
A woman recently shared her experience with the comedy show's merch store on Reddit, where she says she was shocked by how badly they screwed up her seemingly basic request.
Her request seemed pretty straightforward: She wanted an image of the character Kenny printed on a sweater. The character used to get killed off in every episode of the show, and in this case, the buyer wanted an image of him getting eaten by rats with the text "Game Over" written below.
She clearly overestimated the shirt designers, because they took her request way to literally. Instead of receiving a sweater with Kenny printed on it, she got a sweater with an image of a sweater with Kenny printed on it.
"Just... how?" she wrote in the post, which has piled up tens of thousands of reactions in Reddit's MildlyInfuriating community.
Instead of printed sweater I recieved a sweater with print of printed sweater
by u/axolotlpaw in mildlyinfuriating
She added in the comments that the order came from South Park's official store.
Narcity reached out to the store and the disappointed woman for comment.
Many Reddit users jumped into the comments to crack jokes about the ridiculous fail.
"Brilliant! Sweater Inception!" wrote one user.
"So meta," said another.
Others said they'd actually be pleased to get a shirt like the one this woman received.
"That's actually pretty funny. I'd wear that," wrote one user.
Several also pointed out that the Kenny reference is pretty dated. South Park has been on the air since 1997, and it used to have a long-running gag in which Kenny would die in a gruesome way in each episode. Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have since dropped the gag, given that it's been going on for more than two decades.
"I think of you're buying a dead Kenny shirt in the year of our lord 2023 then you need at least some level of irony for it to be funny," wrote one user. "What's more ironic than a shirt of a shirt."
It's the second custom order fail to go viral on Reddit in recent weeks, following a similar incident with a Costco cake. In that earlier case, someone's diagram of the cake ended up getting drawn onto the cake.
Whether it's a cake or a shirt fail, you have to appreciate the sass!