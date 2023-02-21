Prince Harry & Meghan Reacted To The South Park Parody Episode & They Were Super Careful
The word "privacy" didn't come up 👀
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally addressed the recent South Park episode that roasted them for their 2022 media tour, and the couple clearly doesn’t want to provide any more material for a follow-up episode.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shot down reports on Tuesday that the couple might sue Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of South Park, for their recent parody.
"It's all frankly nonsense," the spokesperson told People, when asked to address reports they were pursuing legal action.
"Totally baseless, boring reports."
In other words, Harry and Meghan won't be suing over the incident.
The spokesperson did not share the couple's thoughts about the episode, although British media have cited sources claiming that Harry and Meghan are "upset" and "overwhelmed" by the "brutal" takedown.
The South Park episode, titled Worldwide Privacy Tour, roasted Harry and Meghan as Canadian royals who were determined to tell everyone how much they want to be left alone. The episode doesn't name them but it does mock their departure from the monarchy and their recent media tour, which has involved a Netflix special, a tell-all book and a podcast, among other things.
\u201cWatch the all-new "Worldwide Privacy Tour" full episode for free now: https://t.co/tkYfVgJ0GD\u201d— South Park (@South Park) 1676640660
The couple are shown carrying signs that read “we want our privacy” while appearing on a talk show, promoting a book called Waaagh and shooting off fireworks in their front yard while complaining about the attention it attracts.
\u201cWatch the all-new "Worldwide Privacy Tour" full episode for free now: https://t.co/tkYfVgJywb\u201d— South Park (@South Park) 1676680274
The episode also featured a brand advisor who described Markle's personal brand as "sorority girl, influencer, actress, victim."
South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are into their 26th season of the series, and they've roasted just about every public figure imaginable over that time, including Kanye West for his antisemitism earlier this month.