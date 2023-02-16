'South Park' Trolled Harry & Meghan As 'The Prince Of Canada & His Wife' Who Want Privacy
They go on an international "We Want Privacy" tour in the episode. 👀
South Park absolutely trolled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, calling them "the prince of Canada and his wife" and mocking them for wanting privacy but making shows and writing memoirs.
In the episode "The World-Wide Privacy Tour" that aired on February 15, 2023, the sort of fictional, sort of real characters are trying to find privacy in a small town.
While Harry and Meghan aren't name-dropped in the episode, the characters are pretty obviously meant to be them.
They look similar, sometimes even sporting looks that the couple has worn, and go through similar things like the death of the Queen, going to her funeral, publishing a memoir, moving somewhere for privacy and more.
In the episode, the couple goes on an international "We Want Privacy" tour and visit countries around the world before moving to South Park.
While they're living in South Park, Kyle is their neighbour and he told his classmates in the cafeteria that they have a "huge jet" and keep trying to get him to buy their book.
"I'm sick of hearing about them. But I can't get away from them, they're everywhere, in my f*cking face," he said.
"Look, Kyle, we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife," Stan responded.
\u201cKyle complains about a dumb prince and his stupid wife in the all-new episode, titled \u201cWorldwide Privacy Tour\u201d premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central.\u201d— South Park (@South Park) 1676326887
The so-called prince of Canada and his wife go on the "Good Morning Canada" while living in South Park and hold signs that have "stop looking at us" and "we want our privacy" on them.
The host of the talk show pointed out that the prince wrote a tell-all book — titled "Waagh" — about the royals and the wife makes shows and hangs out with celebrities.
"To hell with Canada. We are leaving. We'll go find some quiet place where we can be normal people," the price yelled in response, which could be a reference to Harry and Meghan deciding not to live in Canada anymore and moving to L.A. instead.
In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan which was released in 2022, the couple revealed what their time in Canada was like including how "easy and low-key" life in Toronto was before Meghan met Harry and how their time vacation on Vancouver Island was "peaceful."
They also shared that they wanted to live in Canada forever but those hopes were dashed when their plan was "on the front page of every newspaper."