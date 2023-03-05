Rebel Wilson Dished On Meeting Prince Harry & Meghan Markle & It Sounds Super Awkward (VIDEO)
Her mom asked Meghan a bunch of "slightly rude questions."
Rebel Wilson met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her mom. It sounds super uncomfortable.
Wilson, who recently got engaged to her fiance Ramona Agruma, recalled meeting the royal couple on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and first impressions are everything.
The actress said Harry was "lovely" but that Markle wasn't as "naturally warm" during her run-in with the couple in an episode on March 2, 2023.
\u201cActress @RebelWilson opens up about her run-in with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. \ud83d\udc40 #WWHL\u201d— WWHL (@WWHL) 1677896875
"We went up to Santa Barbra, met Harry— couldn't have been nicer!" said Wilson.
"But then Meghan was not as cool... she wasn't as naturally warm. But maybe... well, I don't know my mom, being Australian, just asked her all these like slightly rude questions. Like 'Where are your kids?' and things like that. And I'm like, 'Mom, don't ask her that.'"
Wilson said it was her first time meeting the couple and that they connected through a polo player who happened to be a mutual friend.
Cohen suggested that Wilson's mom's line of questioning may have been why Markle appeared to be a "little standoffish."
"Maybe that's why she was being like, 'Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?'" Wilson jokingly replied.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had their hands full recently, with a scathing episode of South Park's "Worldwide Privacy Tour" airing last month featuring the couple as a Royal Candian couple begging for privacy while on a publicity tour.
The episode took an extra shot at Markle labelling her personal brand as "sorority girl, influencer, actress, victim."
Markle is no stranger to negative media attention, and she's opened up about dealing with the fallout of her mental health from it during her Oprah interview in 2021.
So while Wilson may have had a less-than-glowing first impression of her, it is important to note that the people of Toronto have shared plenty of great experiences with the actress while she lived in the 6ix.