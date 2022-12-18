Jeremy Clarkson Slammed After Sharing Dream Of People Throwing Feces At Meghan Markle Naked
"Absolutely jaw-dropping, terrifying misogyny & abuse here from Clarkson."
English broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Clarkson is facing major backlash after writing a controversial column in Saturday's issue of The Sun.
The former Top Gear host wrote that he "hates" Meghan Markle and dreams of people throwing "excrement" at her while she walks through every town in Britain naked.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
This vitriol comes after Markle and her husband Prince Harry released their documentary series, Harry & Meghan, on Netflix, which largely focuses on their tense relationship with the U.K. media and dealing with racism.
The section of the newspaper column has been posted online by several public figures, including Welsh TV host Carol Vorderman.
\u201cNO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same" \nNo no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.\nListen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU"\u201d— Carol Vorderman (@Carol Vorderman) 1671349447
"Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level," wrote Clarkson.
"At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her."
The 62-year-old goes on to say that everyone his age "thinks the same way."
Vorderman, 61, condemned the excerpt, writing, "NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to 'everyone who's my age thinks the same.' No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same. Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting 'shame on YOU.'"
English comedian John Bishop called Clarkson out for inciting violence against a woman in a tweet.
\u201cWTF is this ?? \nI don't care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse.\u201d— John Bishop (@John Bishop) 1671352915
"WTF is this?? I don't care who you are or who you work for you simply cannot write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is no joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse," he wrote.
British psychologist and author Jessica Taylor also commented on the column in a tweet and called Clarkson's comments "jaw-dropping."
\u201cI am absolutely horrified by this comment about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson. The hatred. The obsession. The mention of her naked. This proves everything M&H are saying. \n\nAbsolutely jaw-dropping, terrifying misogyny & abuse here from Clarkson. \n\nhttps://t.co/UNLrhn1TqH\u201d— Dr. Jessica Taylor (@Dr. Jessica Taylor) 1671303250
"I am absolutely horrified by this comment about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson. The hatred. The obsession. The mention of her naked. This proves everything M&H are saying. Absolutely jaw-dropping, terrifying misogyny & abuse here from Clarkson," reads the tweet.
Clarkson's daughter, Emily Clarkson, has taken a stand against him in an Instagram story posted on Sunday.
Emily Clarkson's statement.@em_clarkson | Instagram
"My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media. I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."
Narcity reached out to Clarkson for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.