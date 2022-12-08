Meghan Markle Called Out Toronto Police For Not Helping When Paparrazi Were ‘Stalking’ Her
“There’s really nothing we can do because of who you’re dating."
Meghan Markle called out the Toronto Police Service for not helping her when paparazzi were "stalking" her in Toronto.
In the second episode of her new Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, she recalls being in Toronto when paparazzi descended on her home and began to swarm her life.
The former actress and now Duchess of Sussex filmed her popular TV series Suits in Toronto, and when news broke of her relationship with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the media blitz started.
In 2016 Meghan recounted walking out of a flower shop to paparazzi vying for a photo.
"I remember going to get flowers coming out of the flower shop, and there must have been nine or ten paps standing in the middle of the street, and they were all sort of blocking the cars," said Meghan.
She said they called out to her, and she responded with a smile and told them to "stay warm."
"I remember H [Harry] the next day saying, 'You can't talk to them.'"
"It felt like all of the UK media descended upon Toronto. My house was just surrounded. Just men sitting in their cars all the time waiting for me to do anything," said Meghan.
"One of my neighbours texted me saying they're knocking on everyone's doors they're trying to find you. They had paid certain neighbours to put like a live stream camera into my backyard."
She recounted how bad the media got before she and Harry were engaged, and she didn't have any security in Toronto.
"I would say to the police If any other woman in Toronto said to you, ‘I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house and following me everywhere that I go, and I feel scared,’ wouldn’t you say that was stalking?"
Meghan said the police agreed with her but said, "There's really nothing we can do because of who you're dating."
"So I'm like, 'I'm just supposed to live this?' they said 'yeah,' and then I got a death threat, and things changed."
TPS told Narcity they couldn't locate any police reports on file.
"That’s not to say this may have been a conversation she could have had with Prince Harry’s security detail at the time while he was in Canada," said a TPS spokesperson.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
