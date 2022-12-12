Toronto Police Identify A 17-Year-Old Killed In A Weekend Shooting & Another Teen Was Hurt
Shots were fired early Saturday evening.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in East York as a teenage boy and said another teen was also injured in the incident.
Officers were called to an apartment complex at 5 Massey Square, in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road, at approximately 7:17 p.m., Saturday night for reports of gunshots.
A boy was found outside of an apartment building and had been shot.
Despite the attempts by police on the scene to perform life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The boy has since been identified as 17-year-old David Petrovic, of Toronto. He is Toronto's 67th homicide victim of 2022.
Police have confirmed another teenager was also injured in the shooting.
A 16-year-old was found nearby with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.
\u201cSHOOTING:\nVictoria Park Ave & Crescent Town Rd\n7:16pm\n- police o/s\n- 1 victim sustained gun shot wound\n- unknown injuries at this time\n- suspect fled the scene in a vehicle\n- anyone with info contact police\n#GO2413771\n^se\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1670718397
The investigation is ongoing.
There is still no word on any suspects in connection with Saturday's shooting, aside from police having first mentioned that a suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a vehicle.
No description of that vehicle has been provided.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.