Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
east york shooting

Toronto Police Identify A 17-Year-Old Killed In A Weekend Shooting & Another Teen Was Hurt

Shots were fired early Saturday evening.

Ontario Editor
17-year-old David Petrovic. Right: The scene of the shooting at 5 Massey Square, East York.

7-year-old David Petrovic. Right: The scene of the shooting at 5 Massey Square, East York.

Toronto Police Service, Google Maps

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in East York as a teenage boy and said another teen was also injured in the incident.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 5 Massey Square, in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road, at approximately 7:17 p.m., Saturday night for reports of gunshots.

A boy was found outside of an apartment building and had been shot.

Despite the attempts by police on the scene to perform life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The boy has since been identified as 17-year-old David Petrovic, of Toronto. He is Toronto's 67th homicide victim of 2022.

Police have confirmed another teenager was also injured in the shooting.

A 16-year-old was found nearby with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is still no word on any suspects in connection with Saturday's shooting, aside from police having first mentioned that a suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a vehicle.

No description of that vehicle has been provided.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
Recommended For You

Loading...