A Woman Has Been Identified In The Fatal High Park Subway Stabbing & Charges Have Been Laid
Two people were stabbed "on a subway" Thursday afternoon.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has identified a woman who was killed in a double stabbing at High Park Subway Station on Thursday afternoon.
Police were first called to the subway station shortly after 2:00 p.m. for reports that someone had "assaulted and possibly stabbed" multiple people and when they arrived on the scene, officers confirmed two women had been stabbed.
31-year-old Vanessa Kurpiewska of Toronto was killed. She is the 66th homicide victim in Toronto so far in 2022.
A 37-year-old woman was also rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, according to a press release.
Police have since confirmed the stabbing happened "on a subway train" and the victims and suspect were located at High Park station.
52-year-old Neng Jia Jin was taken into custody. He has now been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
He's due in court on Friday morning.
The attack appears to have been completely random, as police said the victims and the suspect were not known to each other.
Subway service on line 2 was suspended for several hours on Thursday and buses were bypassing High Park Station as police investigated but service was back to normal as of Friday morning.
As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.