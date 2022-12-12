A GoFundMe Has Been Launched To Help The Family Of The Woman Stabbed On A Toronto Subway
31-year-old Vanessa Kurpiewska was killed in the random attack.
A GoFundMe has been launched to help support the family of a woman who was stabbed to death in a random attack on a TTC subway.
31-year-old Vanessa Kurpiewska was killed in the incident that happened in the middle of the afternoon on Thursday, December 8, near High Park Subway Station.
"With a heavy heart, I am raising this fundraiser on behalf of my life long friends, the family of Vanessa Kurpiewska," reads the fundraiser started by Bernadeta Kaczmarek, in an effort to help cover funeral costs.
According to the fundraiser, Kurpiewska was born with cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair until she was 12. She has also undergone several surgeries.
"Despite this, she overcame her challenges and was full of life," reads the GoFundMe. "She was very independent and had a love for fashion, concerts, meeting new people, and travelling."
The fundraiser described her family as being under "emotional and financial distress" in the wake of last week's attack.
As of Monday morning, more than $13,000 had been raised toward a $25,000 goal, led by an anonymous donation of $500.
A post on Reddit also showed a memorial to Kurpiewska at High Park Station.
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the attack on Kurpiewska was completely random, and she did not know the suspect.
She was one of two people stabbed. A 37-year-old woman also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
52-year-old Neng Jia Jin was arrested on the scene and has since been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
He was due to make his first appearance in a Toronto courtroom on Friday.
As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.