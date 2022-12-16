This Man Is Wanted After 2 'Random' Attacks On A Toronto Subway & This Keeps Happening
Several random attacks have been reported in Toronto this month.
The Toronto Police Service is searching for a man after two people were attacked on a TTC subway, extending a trend of random attacks in the city this month.
These latest events were reported on Thursday evening when a man and a woman were assaulted in separate incidents near Kennedy Station.
At around 10 p.m., the suspect allegedly boarded a subway train and started punching another male passenger, unprovoked, TPS said in a press release.
The assault went on "for minutes," according to TPS spokesperson Victor Kwong.
"The man did sustain injuries and he was taken to hospital," Kwong told Narcity.
Roughly an hour after that incident, a similar situation was reported when the man boarded a subway train again at Kennedy Station and randomly attacked a woman by shaking her.
"After this, he stole her headphones right from out of her ear and started threatening her with death," Kwong said.
The second victim was not hospitalized.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect, 25-year-old Brandonn Sevilla-Zelaya, of Toronto, and have released several photos of him in hopes of tracking him down.
Suspect Brandonn Sevilla-Zelaya.Toronto Police Service | Press release
Sevilla-Zelaya is wanted on charges of robbery, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.
He is described as being 5'7" with a tattoo on his neck, and he was last seen wearing light blue jeans, black shoes and a dark grey hoodie.
Police are concerned there could be other victims, and they're asking anyone else who may have been assaulted by the suspect but not yet reported it to contact them.
This latest random attack comes only days after two people were randomly slashed in the face in another pair of unprovoked attacks, while earlier this month, two women were victims of a random attack on a TTC subway at High Park Station.
In the latter incident, both women were stabbed and one was killed.
Recent incidents of violence have sparked a bigger conversation about public safety, particularly on the TTC.
"It is definitely of concern," said Kwong. "It's something that we continue to tell people, that [they should] be aware of their surroundings."
Police have asked anyone with information about this most recent attack to contact them at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at 222tips.com.