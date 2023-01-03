2 Suspects Are Wanted For Threatening People On The TTC & Police Said They Had A Knife
Safety concerns on the TTC continue to start 2023.
It's the start of a new year and already a growing trend of incidents of violence causing a rise in safety concerns on the TTC in Toronto has stretched into 2023.
In the latest example, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for two suspects accused of threatening multiple people on a streetcar east of downtown.
Police said a man and a woman were travelling between Greenwood Station and Donlands stations at around 6:30 p.m., October 23.
The man was seen "sheathing and unsheathing a knife" as he harassed several passengers on the streetcar.
No injuries were reported but by the sounds of it, people were understandably quite motivated to get away from the man.
Police have described the man as 5'7" with a thin build, about 130 pounds, with a shaved head and a script-style tattoo on his right hand.
He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, a black and white bandana, yellow pants, and was carrying a zebra print bag at the time of the incident.
The woman said to be involved in this threatening incident is described as 5'8" with a medium build, having long brown hair with a grey patch in it, and a large butterfly tattoo on the left side of her chest.
She was wearing a dark jacket, dark v-neck shirt, dark pants, dark boots, white scarf with black stripes.
Two suspects wanted in an alleged threatening incident on the TTC. Toronto Police Service
Police have not elaborated on the woman's alleged involvement in the incident.
This latest story adds to a growing list of situations on public transit in Toronto throughout the month of December that has some expressing fear of taking the TTC to and from work, alone, or at all.
Most of these reported attacks have been random, and in the most extreme case, a woman was killed.
Anyone with information on this latest incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.