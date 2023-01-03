A 12-Year-Old Boy Was Rushed To Hospital After A Serious Crash Between A Car & A TTC Bus
The 39-year-old driver and the child were seriously injured.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a serious crash between a car and a TTC bus on Monday night that resulted in a man and a young boy being rushed to hospital.
Police were called to Bathurst Street and Neptune Avenue just south of Highway 401 at approximately 11:30 p.m., where the vehicle had been struck by the bus and subsequently struck a pole.
"A vehicle, not at the fault of the bus, got in front of the bus and was struck," a TPS Traffic Services Officer told Narcity, while he confirmed the two occupants of the vehicle were a 39-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy. "They both have very serious injuries."
Police said the man was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The boy's injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
\u201cCOLLISION:\nBathurst St & Haddington Ave\n- reports of a crash involving a TTC bus & vehicle; the driver of the vehicle subsequently crashed into a tree\n- police responding\n- unknown injuries\n- @TTCnotices advised\n- expect delays\n- will update\n#GO13825\n^al\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1672722044
As for the bus, no passengers were on it at the time of the collision. Police confirmed the bus driver wasn't hurt.
The crash resulted in area roads being closed overnight and TTC service along Bathurst had to be re-routed, but those closures had been lifted as of Tuesday morning.
While an officer told Narcity the crash was "not at the fault of the bus," they said it's still too early to speculate as to whether charges may be laid but the investigation was "leaning in that direction."
Police are asking anyone who witnessed Monday night's crash or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact them, and said their investigation is still in its early stages.
