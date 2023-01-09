A TTC Streetcar & Van Crash Last Night Has Left A Driver With 'Serious Injuries'
Two passengers in the van were sent to hospital.
A late-night crash between a TTC Streetcar and a cube van has left two men with injuries.
Toronto Police Service told Narcity the crash took place at 1 a.m. on January 9 on Queen Street near Bond Street, where the two vehicles crashed into each other.
CTV News Toronto reports that the head-on collision occurred as the TTC vehicle was travelling westbound while the driver of the van was travelling eastbound.
The TTC passengers and instructor walked away from the crash uninjured however, the male driver of the van and his male passenger were both left with injuries.
On scene, both men were removed from the van and taken to a hospital, where the driver faced "serious but non-life-threatening injuries," and the passenger suffered "minor injuries."
Following the crash, Queen Street from Church to Victoria was closed down but has since reopened.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, and police are investigating whether alcohol, road conditions, or the weather was a factor.
TPS is canvassing for video and witnesses of the crash at this time to help determine the cause.