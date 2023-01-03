A Woman Found An Exposed Blade Wedged In The Wall Of A TTC Subway This Week (PHOTOS)
"I don't feel very safe in my city anymore."
A frequent TTC rider found a blade wedged into the wall of a TTC Subway car on Monday, January 2, but she wasn't surprised.
When it comes to riding the subway, the passenger who asked not to be identified says she's "immune" to what she sees on it at this point.
"I don't feel very safe in my city anymore," she said. "I try my best to look out for other people because I want that back."
She says spotted the exposed blade while riding the TTC Eastbound on the Bloor subway line shortly after 7:15 p.m.
"I was sitting there, and I just looked up, and I was like, 'Oh well, that's interesting.'"
Blade in TTC wall.Courtesy of TTC rider
The blade was wedged beneath a handle on the train, and the rider said it could have easily cut someone reaching around for the handle or a worker cleaning the subway.
She took pictures of the blade and noted the cabin number before getting off at Mainstreet.
Blade in TTC wall.Courtesy of TTC rider
When she got off the train, she looked for a TTC attendant to report the blade but couldn't find one, so she called customer service instead, who told her that a supervisor would be informed immediately.
Riding the TTC has become an unnerving experience for many riders following a streak of violent crimes, including the murders of Nyima Dolma, who died after being lit on fire while on a TTC bus, and Vanessa Kurpiewska, who was recently killed in a TTC stabbing.
TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told Narcity that if the blade were reported, it would have "immediately been removed."
"We remain committed to working with police, the City of Toronto and our union partners on ways we can all make the TTC as safe as possible for customers and employees. TTC CEO Rick Leary is part of ongoing meetings with Mayor Tory, the Toronto Police Service and union representatives to discuss safety and security on the TTC," said Green.
Mayor John Tory has recently proposed to increase the Toronto Police Service budget in 2023 by $48.3 million, which the counsillor claims will help keep Torontonians "safe."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.