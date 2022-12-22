Police Are Looking For This Man After A Woman Was Sexually Assaulted In A Downtown Stairwell
He was carrying a food delivery bag at the time.
The Toronto Police Service is searching for a suspect after a sexual assault was reported in a downtown stairwell in the middle of the afternoon.
This incident was reported back on September 26 at around 1:23 p.m., in the area of Richmond Street and John Street West.
Police said a woman was approached by a man she didn't know in a stairwell and he sexually assaulted her, according to a press release.
Police haven't disclosed the age of the victim or whether she sustained any injuries.
TPS describes a sexual assault as "any form of unwanted sexual contact," which "includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration."
Security images of the suspect have been released and police have described him as a 20-year-old man, 5'8" tall and weighing 181 pounds.
At the time of the reported incident, he was wearing a red or orange hoodie that had a large white and black logo, black track pants with white stripes, and black running shoes.
Police also noted that he was carrying a food delivery bag on his back at the time of the incident, leaving some on social media to speculate that the sexual assault could've happened in between delivery orders.
That has not been confirmed by the police.
This news of another seemingly random attack follows several incidents in Toronto throughout the month of December where random attacks have taken place out in public or on the TTC. Most recently, a group of eight teenage girls were charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a homeless man.
TPS is asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at 222tips.com.