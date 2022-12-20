8 Teenage Girls Facing Murder Charges After Fatal Attack On 59-Year-Old Man In Toronto
The man was in the shelter system.
Toronto police are looking into the homicide of a 59-year-old man who investigators said was killed after being "assaulted and stabbed by a group of teenage girls."
According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident occurred in the York Street and University Avenue area on Sunday, December 18, at around 12:17 a.m.
Officers responded to reports of an assault where they located a victim suffering multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced deceased.
Eight teenage girls, three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds, were found in the area and have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Detective Sergeant Terry Browne of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit provided more information about the suspects during a media scrum at Toronto Police Headquarters.
@TorontoPolice Homicide #68/2022 News Conference | D/Sgt Terry Browne | Tuesday, December 20th, 2022www.youtube.com
"They come from varying parts of the city. That is to say they are not from one specific geographic location. We don't know how or why they met on that evening and why the destination was downtown Toronto. We don't know," Browne said.
"We don't know how long they've been acquainted together with each other, but I wouldn't describe them as a gang at this point," the detective added. But, "what they are alleged to have occurred that evening would be consistent with what we traditionally call swarming or swarming type behaviour."
The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the suspects' names from being released.
The detective also shared details of the victim, who they say did not have a permanent residence at the time.
"The 59-year-old victim is currently living in the shelter system but had only been recently moving into the shelter system. So late fall, he had gotten there. He does have a very supportive family in the area," Browne said. "So, I wouldn't necessarily call him homeless, maybe just recently on some hard luck."
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service at 416-808-7400.