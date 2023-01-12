Group Of Teen Girls Wanted For Random TTC Assaults Shortly Before Murder Of Homeless Man
Police won't say if the two incidents are related.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a string of random assaults on the TTC involving a large group of teenage girls which occurred on the same night as a swarming attack that left a 59-year-old man dead.
Both incidents involved groups of teen girls, but police told Narcity they "have not confirmed whether or not it is the same group of girls" that were the suspects in the assaults.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
These random assaults were reported to have occurred on the evening of December 17 on the TTC's line 1 at Queen's Park Station, St. Patrick Station, Osgoode Station, St. Andrew Station, and Union Station.
According to police, a group of 8 to 10 girls "randomly assaulted several people," between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.
Police issued a release asking for the public's help in locating victims who were assaulted that night, urging anyone to come forward and speak with investigators.
TPS told Narcity this is a "separate investigation" from the murder of 59-year-old Ken Lee, a member of the city's shelter system, who was identified as the victim of the swarming-style murder earlier this week.
Lee was stabbed by a group of teen girls near Union Station in the York Street and University Avenue area at approximately 12:17 a.m., December 18, moments after these random assaults reportedly took place.
Global News is reporting that these assaults and the murder involved the same group of girls, according to a police source.
Eight teen girls (three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds) have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Lee's death, while police so far say they don't know how or why they met that evening in downtown Toronto.
One of the girls charged has been released on bail, with conditions, while the remaining seven have bail hearings scheduled throughout the month of January.
All of the girls' names are not being released due to their ages.
