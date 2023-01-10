Toronto Man Killed In Swarming Attack Identified By Police While 8 Teen Girls Face Charges
His photo has been released.
Toronto police have revealed the identity of a 59-year-old man who was killed in the city's downtown core last month after being swarmed by a group of teenage girls.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) provided an update on the homicide investigation on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the victim and revealing that his name was Ken Lee.
Detective Sergeant Terry Browne of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit revealed last month that Lee was living in the shelter system at the time of his murder. However, he'd only been there since late fall and had a "very supportive family" in the area.
The teenagers allegedly assaulted and stabbed Lee in the York Street and University Avenue area at approximately 12:17 a.m. on December 18.
Officers were responding to reports of an assault when they located Lee suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced deceased.
The accused consist of eight teenage girls, three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds. They were found in the area, arrested, and charged with second-degree murder.
During a media scrum in December, Browne added that the alleged attackers behaved in a " consistent " way with what police describe as "swarming or swarming-type behaviour."
Police have no plans to reveal the identities of the alleged perpetrators as The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents their names from being released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
