Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
toronto police

Police Have Arrested 3 Teens After A 17-Year-Old Boy Was Stabbed At A Toronto High School

Two of the suspects are just 14 years old.

Toronto Staff Writer
Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

Google Maps

Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged three teenagers in a high school stabbing.

On November 14, TPS was called to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Scarborough at 3:07 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPS told Narcity the boy is still being treated for "serious injuries."

In a press release, TPS said that they had arrested three teen boys in relation to the stabbing, including a 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys.

All three suspects have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon and were set to attend court on November 28.

The names of the three suspects have not been released since they are underage due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The GTA has seen a string of recent school stabbings, and on Monday, John Tory met with the Toronto District School Board, TPS, and senior City of Toronto staff to discuss the recent school violence.

"We all agree that violence in schools is unacceptable, and we must do everything we can to stop it. Beyond the direct impact on victims and their families, these incidents create tensions and insecurities among students, teachers and parents, which simply shouldn't be prevalent in our schools or in our communities," said Tory in a statement posted to Twitter.

Tory called the recent violence in and around schools "extremely troubling" and has committed to working with the school board to bolster youth programming, food security initiatives, and mental health and well-being support in schools.

Tory said they are also working toward securing targeted-based funding from other governments and coordinating the support of initiatives like summer jobs for students.

From Your Site Articles
    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...