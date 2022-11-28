Police Have Arrested 3 Teens After A 17-Year-Old Boy Was Stabbed At A Toronto High School
Two of the suspects are just 14 years old.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged three teenagers in a high school stabbing.
On November 14, TPS was called to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Scarborough at 3:07 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
TPS told Narcity the boy is still being treated for "serious injuries."
In a press release, TPS said that they had arrested three teen boys in relation to the stabbing, including a 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys.
All three suspects have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon and were set to attend court on November 28.
The names of the three suspects have not been released since they are underage due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The GTA has seen a string of recent school stabbings, and on Monday, John Tory met with the Toronto District School Board, TPS, and senior City of Toronto staff to discuss the recent school violence.
\u201cToday, I met with @tdsb, @TorontoPolice, senior @CityofToronto staff and others to discuss the extremely troubling incidents of violence in and around schools and in our communities involving young people.\n\nPlease read my full statement below.\u201d— John Tory (@John Tory) 1669655952
"We all agree that violence in schools is unacceptable, and we must do everything we can to stop it. Beyond the direct impact on victims and their families, these incidents create tensions and insecurities among students, teachers and parents, which simply shouldn't be prevalent in our schools or in our communities," said Tory in a statement posted to Twitter.
Tory called the recent violence in and around schools "extremely troubling" and has committed to working with the school board to bolster youth programming, food security initiatives, and mental health and well-being support in schools.
Tory said they are also working toward securing targeted-based funding from other governments and coordinating the support of initiatives like summer jobs for students.