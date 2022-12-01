Two Toronto Schools Put In Lockdown After Reports Of Someone With A Gun 'In The School'
Toronto Police are on scene.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is on the scene of a school east of Toronto where there are reports of someone with a gun and two schools have been put in lockdown.
Police said they were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate, in the Brockley Drive and Treewood Street area of Scarborough just after 1:00 p.m.
In a tweet, police said there were "reports of a person with a gun in the school" but they confirmed at the time that there were no reported injuries.
\u201cPERSON WITH A GUN:\nBrockley Dr & Treewood St \n1:00pm\n- police are on scene at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate \n- reports of a person with a gun in the school \n- no reported injuries \n- school is in lockdown\n- anyone with info contact police\n#GO2343916\n^se\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1669918104
David and Mary Brown Thompson Collegiate is in lockdown. A few blocks away, Donwood Park Public School has also been put in lockdown as a precaution.
About an hour and a half later, TPS also said a handful of nearby schools were placed in a hold and secure "as a precaution."
Those schools were Lord Roberts Junior Public School, Charles Gordon Senior Public School, Edgewood Public School, and Northern College.
Police have several nearby roads closed off and have asked the public to avoid the area.
A TPS spokesperson told Narcity shortly after 2:15 p.m. that the lockdown was still in place and officers remained on the scene, but they had no other updates available on the situation.
The incident follows several recent violent incidents at Toronto schools which Mayor John Tory has referred to as "extremely troubling."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.