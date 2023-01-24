TTC Workers Assaulted In 'Terrible' Attack On A Bus & 10 To 15 Young People Were Involved
The workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating what appears to be another swarming-style attack involving a group of young people that, this time, saw a group of TTC workers assaulted on a city bus.
Police first reported the attack involving a group of 10 to 15 youths in the area of Kennedy Road and Merrian Road, near Eglington Avenue East, just after 3:30 p.m.
Two TTC employees were victims of the assault and police said the pair suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
\u201cASSAULT: UPDATE\nKennedy Rd + Merrian Rd\n- police attended along with TTC Special Constables\n- 2 Employees were assaulted\n- injuries are non-life-threatening\n- anyone w/info contact @TPS41Div 416-808-4100\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1674510984
None of the young people involved in the attack have been located or identified so far and police don't have any suspect descriptions.
"We have to put an end to these acts of violence and disrespect against transit workers," said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a statement following news of the attack. "I am also very concerned about the increasing number of criminal acts involving young people. I strongly believe this is something all governments have to work together to urgently address with social and mental health experts."
A group of eight teenage girls are facing second-degree murder charges after a swarming attack near Union Station in which 59-year-old Ken Lee was stabbed to death.
Recent incidents of violence on the TTC are also causing concern, with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 saying "enough is enough."
"Transit workers should not have to go to work in fear of their lives," the union said in a statement. "This continued pattern of criminal behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated. There must be accountability."
In a statement of its own on Twitter, the TTC also called these incidents "terrible."
\u201cWe are thankful the Operator in yesterday\u2019s unprovoked attack was physically unharmed. These acts are terrible, and we will give police our full support as they investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.\u201d— TTC Media Relations \ud83d\udcf0\ud83d\ude8c\ud83d\ude8b\ud83d\ude88 (@TTC Media Relations \ud83d\udcf0\ud83d\ude8c\ud83d\ude8b\ud83d\ude88) 1674396507
TPS is asking anyone with information on Monday afternoon's assault to contact them as their investigation continues.