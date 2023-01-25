A 14-Year-Old Boy Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder After A Stabbing In Toronto
A fight broke out among a group of teenagers.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing earlier this month.
On January 9, officers were called to Toronto's west end, in the Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street area, for reports of a fight between a group of teenagers on a laneway.
Police said just after 12:00 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was in the area with a group of youths and an altercation broke out among them.
The 17-year-old was stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries. According to the police, he is now in stable condition.
On Friday, TPS identified and arrested a 14-year-old boy they said is responsible for the stabbing.
He is facing nine charges in total, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and failure to comply with a release order.
The boy was also charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.
His name is not being released, as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police said the boy is due in court on January 26.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
This incident comes amid more recent violent incidents in Toronto involving young people, including a swarming attack on a TTC bus this week, which Mayor John Tory said he is "very concerned about."
"I strongly believe this is something all governments have to work together to urgently address with social and mental health experts," Tory wrote in a Tweet earlier this week.