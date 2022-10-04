Toronto Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Girl In Carjacking Spree & Search For Another Teen Suspect
Police are looking for 18-year-old Jasmine Oung.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged 18-year-old Valerie Torres-Lizcano in connection with a carjacking spree and is now looking for another teen suspect — 18-year-old Jasmine Oung.
TPS connected Torres-Lizcano of Toronto, as well as a handful of teen suspects, to a carjacking spree involving weapons that took place in August and September 2022, according to a press release.
A total of four teens have been identified as suspects, three of whom have now been charged and arrested while police are still searching for the fourth.
When did the carjackings take place?
The first incidents took place on August 19, when police responded to two armed carjackings by two men and a woman in Toronto, near Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East.
According to a previous press release posted on September 17, in both situations, one of the men would produce a handgun and demand the victim's keys.
One of the carjackings allegedly started with a "pre-arranged meeting" between the victim and one of the women. The other took place when the victim offered the group a ride after they asked him for a boost, but he didn't have cables.
A few hours prior, police had responded to another carjacking in York Region by Crosby Avenue and Yonge Street, where the victim had their car jacked by two male suspects with a handgun.
Prior to these events, on September 10, TPS reported an incident that occurred in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Sesame Street when the victim was allegedly pulled into a parking lot for a "pre-arranged meeting" with two women.
The victim drove the women to another location, and when the three of them were standing outside of the car, two men in masks approached them.
According to the incident's press release, "one of the male suspects produced a knife and made a demand for the victim's key."
The suspects then drove away in the victim's vehicle.
Police identified the two female suspects as part of their investigation into these carjackings, and on September 29, police searched a residence "where one suspect was located and taken into custody."
During their search, police seized some of the woman's clothes that were worn during the robberies.
What are the charges & who has been arrested?
Torres-Lizcano has been charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, robbery with an offensive weapon, four counts of disguise with intent, four counts of conspiracy to commit indictable offences and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Police have identified the second female suspect as 18-year-old Jasmine Oung of the York region.
She is wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
TPS is urging Oung to "contact a lawyer and turn herself into the nearest police station."
The two male suspects, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, have already been arrested and charged, both are from Toronto.
