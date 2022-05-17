NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto maple leafs

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Reportedly Had His Black Range Rover Carjacked At Gunpoint

Police confirmed that there were no injuries.

Toronto Associate Editor
Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner. Right: Movie theatre in the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue.

@mapleleafs | Instagram, Google Maps

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner was reportedly the victim of an armed carjacking on Monday night.

Unnamed sources told CP24, Global News, and the Toronto Sun confirmed to the publications that the Leafs player had his car robbed outside of a Cineplex movie theatre in Etobicoke.

On Monday, May 16, at around 7:46 p.m., Toronto Police shared in a tweet that a man had his black Range Rover stolen in the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue.

According to police, there were three suspects behind the carjacking and they were all carrying weapons. Officers said two of them had handguns while one had a knife.

The suspects drove off in the car, and police are still looking for them.

TPS media relations officer Const. Laura Brabant confirmed to Narcity that there were no injuries from the carjacking, and wouldn't share the names of the victims involved.

Per the Sun, sources shared with the publication that Marner was "shaken up" from what happened.

A couple of days before, on May 14, Toronto police reported an attempted carjacking in the same spot, where two men tried to steal a woman's car but were unsuccessful in their efforts. Officers tried to catch the suspects on foot but didn't make any arrests.

It's unknown at this time if the two incidents are connected to each other.

The Leafs were recently kicked out of the NHL playoffs over the weekend after a loss against Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

