The Leafs' Mitch Marner Said Thanks For The 'Overwhelming Support' After 'Scary Situation'
He was a victim of an armed carjacking earlier this week.
Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner expressed his gratitude for all of the positive messages he has been getting after he had his car stolen at gunpoint earlier this week.
"To all the fans, my friends and teammates, and the entire Maple Leafs organization - thank you for all your positive messages over the last few days. The overwhelming support I've felt from the Toronto community has been unbelievable," Marner said in a statement shared on social media on May 19.
Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking on May 16 where his black Range Rover was stolen in Etobicoke.
Toronto Police reported that the incident happened on Monday night at 7:46 p.m. in the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue.
Officers said that three suspects were behind the carjacking and they were all carrying various weapons, as two of them had handguns while the third carried a knife.
While TPS didn't reveal who the victim was, the Maple Leafs confirmed that Marner was targeted in the "unfortunate" incident and wasn't hurt in the carjacking.
"I'd also like to thank Toronto Police Services for all their hard work in the ongoing investigation," Marner said in the post.
"It was a scary situation to be in, but we're safe and doing well. Thank you all - your support has meant the world to us."
On May 17, Toronto Police Insp. Rich Harris told reporters that Marner and his friend listened to all of the demands that were made of them before the suspects took off with the car, per CityNews.
"Evidence suggests this was a crime of opportunity," Harris told the publication.
