Leafs Fans Were Just Voted The 'Most Annoying' In The NHL & Most 'Prone To Melting Down'
Not the bragging rights Leafs fans probably want.
The results are in: Toronto Maple Leafs fans were just voted as some of the "most annoying" in the NHL.
Hockey analyst, JFresh, created a NHL fanbase survey and of the more than 6,500 responses received, the Leafs came out on top as the team with "the most annoying fanbase" with fans of the New York Rangers and the Montréal Canadiens trailing shortly behind.
For those of you who were wondering who named Leafs fans as the "most annoying", there are actually a few teams that cast their votes in for the Toronto franchise. JFresh pointed to the Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Tampa Bay Lightning fans as the ones who most often picked the Maple Leafs for this category.
That being said, while the Toronto franchise's fans are considered the most tiresome, voters also named them as the number one fanbase that actually isn't as annoying as people make them out to be.
But, those aren't the only categories that Leafs fans won the gold medal in. According to surveyors, the Leafs fanbase is also considered the "most delusional", with Edmonton and New York rounding out the rest of the top three list for this title.
Leafs fans were also voted as the "most unhinged and prone to melting down over next to nothing." Given the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff track record, who blames them? The New York Rangers snagged the silver medal in this category, while Edmonton Oilers fans clinched the bronze.