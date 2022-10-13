These Are The Highest Paid NHL Players In Canada & The Salaries Are Staggering
As the 2022-23 National Hockey League season starts, you might be curious about who the highest-paid NHL players in Canada are.
Well, based on data from the hockey stats website CapFriendly, it seems like NHL players are making big, big bucks.
But, before diving into the data, it should be explained how the take-home salaries of these players are calculated.
The best indicator of how much money a hockey player gets every year is by looking at their cap hit.
For those not in the know, the cap hit is the total amount of money that a player is getting from their contract, as well as signing bonuses, divided by the length of the contract.
This provides a more accurate picture of income compared to just looking at the annual salary.
Connor McDavid
Salary: US$12,500,000 (CA$17,239,437.50)
Team: The Edmonton Oilers
Details: Originally from Richmond Hill, Ontario, McDavid has become one of the top players in the entire league, especially when you consider how much he's paid.
However, the 25-year-old could soon be usurped by Colorado Avalanche player and Halifax native Nathan MacKinnon, who's US$12,600,000 cap hit salary comes into effect in the 2023-24 season, per CBC News.
Auston Matthews
Salary: US$11,640,250 (CA$16,053,708.99)
Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Details: Matthews is the second highest-paid player above the 49th parallel, despite actually being from below it. The California-born and Arizona-raised player has been one of Leaf's top players since his draft in 2016.
John Tavares
Salary: US$11,000,000 (CA$15,170,705)
Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Details: Tavares has been a part of the Maple Leafs since 2018 and has quickly become one of it's highest-paid players. Hailing from Mississauga, it's probably an Ontario-boy's dream to be playing at this level for his home team.
Mitch Marner
Salary: US$10,903,000 (CA$15,036,926.96)
Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Details: Another Maple Leaf! Mitch Marner is the fourth highest-paid player on a Canadian team and also hails from the GTA. Sensing a pattern here?
Carey Price
Salary: US$10,500,000 (CA$14,481,127.50)
Team: Montreal Canadiens
Details: The first Hab and first goalie on the list. Price has been with the Canadiens since 2007, so it makes sense that he's now making the big bucks.
Darnell Nurse
Salary: US$9,250,000 (CA$12,757,183.75)
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Details: The second highest-paid Oiler, Darnell Nurse, is from Hamilton Ontario and plays as a defenseman on the team.
Not only is he an athlete in his own right, his father was a wide receiver in the CFL.
Leon Draisaitl
Salary: US$8,500,000 (CA$11,722,817.50)
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Details: Born in Cologne, Germany, Draisaitl has been a part of the Oilers since 2014.
This centre/left-wing player was also the first German to ever win the Art Ross Trophy for being a leading point scorer in the league.
Blake Wheeler
Salary: US$8,250,000 (CA$11,378,028.75)
Team: Winnipeg Jets
Details: Another American makes the list! Wheeler has been in the NHL since the mid-2000s and has been with the Jets since their inaugural season in 2011.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Salary: US$8,250,000 (CA$11,378,028.75)
Team: Vancouver Canucks
Details: Speaking of other nationalities, next up on the list is Swedish player Ekman-Larsson. A new-ish addition to the Canucks roster, as of 2021, his past experience on other NHL teams seems to warrant him the biggest paycheque on his team.
Brady Tkachuk
Salary: US$8,205,714 (CA$11,316,951.49)
Team: Ottawa Senators
Details: The highest-paid Senator is, like Auston Matthews, someone with roots in Arizona.
Along with this, Tkachuk has deep family ties to the sport, with his father, brother and cousin all current or past players in the NHL.
Who is the lowest-paid NHL player?
As for the lowest-paid players according to these metrics, that goes to the Arizona Coyotes' Connor Ingram and Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier, who both make $733,333 a year.
While not in the multi-million dollar range, it's still not too shabby by any estimate!
And, of course, these salaries do not include sponsorships, advertising deals, and other sources of outside income.
However, it does give you an idea of how much moolah the top NHL players are bringing in, and it's not bad at all!
Maybe it's time for a career switch?
