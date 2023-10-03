The Blue Jays Are Heading To The Playoffs & Here Are All The Celebs Who Have Cheered Them On
The Jays have gotten a lot of love from celebs over the years!
The Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the playoffs for their second consecutive year and it looks like they have a lot of celebrity fans cheering them on.
The Jays are kicking off their American League wild-card playoff series on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins.
Ahead of the game, the Blue Jays shared a series of photos showcasing Hollywood actors and athletes wearing Blue Jays clothing.
"What do these stars all have in common? They’re cheering for the Blue Jays this week," the caption reads.
The photos show Strangers Things actor Finn Wolfhard in a Blue Jays jersey, Schitt's Creek actor Eugene Levy wearing a Jays baseball cap and Canadian tennis champion Bianca Andreescu also decked out in Blue Jays gear.
Fellow Toronto sporting teams and organizations like the Toronto Raptors and Hockey Canada got into the comments and shared some love with the Jays as well.
Other Toronto teams are also showing their support for the Jays.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs shared photos of several players like Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander and Auston Matthews decked out in Blue Jays clothing from head to toe from when they visited the Rogers Centre in late September.
"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was," the Leafs wrote in the caption, referring to a quote from the film Mean Girls.
"It's O̶c̶t̶o̶b̶e̶r̶ ̶3̶r̶d̶ Postseason baseball!! Good luck, @bluejays."
Many Canadian celebrities have shown their love for the Jays over the years, including musician Geddy Lee who threw the first pitch before a game in 2013.
Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri, who formally played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, once shared his love for the Toronto baseball team. In a 2016 picture he shared on Instagram, Kadri is wearing a Blue Jays jersey while barbecuing.
The Jays have also shared photos of Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak and Canadian singer The Weeknd sporting Blue Jays gear.
Canadian rapper Drake has also supported the team, even wearing a Jays jersey during a concert in 2016.
As the Blue Jays head into the playoffs with their first game at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, it's clear they have a lot of love from celebs and Canadians overall.