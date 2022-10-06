A Canadian NHL Team Just Launched A 'First-Of-Its-Kind' In-Game Escape Room For Fans
It debuts next week!
Have you always wanted to blend your love of hockey with your love of escape rooms? Apparently, now you can!
The Montreal Canadiens have launched an in-game escape room, which is said to be the first of its kind in professional sports.
"The Bell Canadiens Escape" is an immersive escape-game experience at the Bell Centre that would see four fans have to make it to their seats under the gaze of over 21,000 hockey fans. It's a 30-minute experience that takes place in a hidden room at the stadium.
The escape room was created by Échappe-Toi, which has designed similar escape-room experiences in Montreal.
The Bell Canadiens Escape.NHL
According to the team, those who participate will be introduced to fans at the Bell Centre on the scoreboard before each game, and will then be locked in the escape room.
To get back to their seats, participants will have to solve "a variety of Canadien-themed puzzles," and the crowd at the Bell Centre will be able to view their progress with a "live look-in" that will play on the scoreboard during the first period.
The Bell Canadiens Escape.NHL
After making it through (or after 30 minutes if they've failed to make it through) the participants will be able to return to their seats and enjoy the rest of the game.
They will also get a concession package with a shirt that says "I ESCAPED!" or "I FAILED," depending on the outcome of their game.
When do the Montreal Canadiens play?
The Montreal Canadiens' home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs will take place on October 12, 2022, and will be the debut of the escape game.
The escape room ticket is sold as a package with seats and "will be in extremely limited supply," according to the team.
The Canadiens say the packages will be "awarded as prizes on team platforms courtesy of Bell for all Saturday games and several other key dates."
Available to purchase are the remaining 30 games, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the team says.
The packages include seats located in the "Whites" (or section 304) of the Bell Centre, and also come with "four trios each including two hot dogs, one bag of chips, and one beverage."
Tickets can be purchased online now. The team is also hosting a contest where you'll have the chance to win tickets for the experience at their home opener.
Whether you'll be playing — or just hoping for a win for your team — best of luck!