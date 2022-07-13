NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

OPP Found 2 Stolen Cars In The Back Of A Shipping Container & Charged The Truck Driver

Anyone looking for their SUV?

Toronto Associate Editor
​A stolen Jeep Cherokee and Range Rover in a shipping container.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

Do you ever wonder what is transported in those shipping containers on the highway while driving past them? Is it a whole bunch of bananas, spinach or even beer?

Well, this scenario is a little different because if you had a superpower to let you see through things, you'd see two fancy SUVs being transported on the highway, oh, and they're stolen.

Mississauga OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 427 by Rexdale and found something that didn't belong to them.

On July 11 at 8:54 p.m., OPP Highway Safety Division shared a tweet stating the Mississauga OPP are advising people of "possible stolen vehicles inside an intermodal container."

They shared a photo of a red shipping container with a stolen Range Rover and Jeep Cherokee, no license plate on them, but they look so sparkly clean!

The truck driver was charged with two counts of "possession of stolen property."

Over the past few months, police have reported various carjackings and warned residents to keep their cars locked when unattended.

In June, two teenagers in Ontario were facing 100 charges in relation to a "carjacking spree" and robbery they conducted.

Toronto Police Services said 11 incidents occurred between May 15 and May 26, including "10 carjacking robberies and a related retail robbery."

The two suspects successfully stole five cars, and when they got into the victim's car, they would drive away from the scene in the stolen vehicle.

So, keep your car doors locked to make sure your vehicle is not an easy target.

