NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

opp

OPP Caught 3 Young Montreal Women Driving Stolen Ram Trucks ON Hwy 401 Yesterday

Five stolen vehicles have been found in the Grenville County area in the last two weeks.

Toronto Staff Writer
OPP pulling over a vehicle.

OPP pulling over a vehicle.

OPP_ER | Twitter

Grenville and Leeds Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered three stolen vehicles off Highway 401 and arrested three young women from Montreal yesterday.

On August 23, at around 8 a.m., the first stolen Ram truck was spotted travelling at "high speeds" eastbound on Highway 401 towards Brockville, according to a press release.

OPP officers located the truck while it passed through the Johnstown exit in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township.

Police conducted a "rolling block to stop the pick-up truck and arrest the driver safely."

In under two hours, OPP stopped three stolen Ram trucks, according to a tweet posted by OPP East Region.

Officers additionally found two other vehicles that had been reported stolen and issued the same rolling block technique to stop the vehicles and arrest the drivers.

The three women driving the stolen vehicles were all from Montreal and were 18, 19 and 23 years old.

The suspects have been charged with possessing an automobile master key, trafficking goods over $5,000, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All three suspects have been released and are set to appear in court at a later date.

OPP says, "Over the past several months thieves have been targeting newer high-end pick-up trucks and SUVs from Greater Toronto and surrounding areas."

In the last two weeks alone, five stolen vehicles have been located in the Grenville County area.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...