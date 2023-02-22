'Shocking' Video Of A Carjacking In Ontario Shows A Woman Being Dragged From Her Vehicle
It happened in a grocery store parking lot.
There's a video circulating on social media showing a carjacking that took place in a Metro parking lot in Milton, and the content is quite shocking.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Halton Regional Police Services (HRPS) responded to an incident on Tuesday and said they are seeking two suspects involved in a carjacking in Milton.
At around 9:40 a.m., police received calls of a carjacking at a Metro parking lot at 1050 Kennedy Circle.
A white truck struck a Honda CRV in the parking lot, which the suspects eventually stole.
A video circulating online shows two male suspects getting out of the truck and smashing the windows of the Honda. The suspects then opened the door and dragged the victim out of her seat and onto the ground.
The suspects were subsequently seen entering the CRV and fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.
Plus, the Honda CRV was later recovered by police in Brampton at around 3:00 p.m.
Police said they were made aware of the video circulating online involving the incident.
Suspect photo released by police.HRPS
Police are looking for two suspects:
- Suspect 1: male, white, approximately 6'2" tall, thin build, wearing a grey sweater
- Suspect 2: male, white, dark hair, in his late 20's, clean shaven, wearing a dark coloured hooded sweater
Moments before the carjacking, at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers saw a "stolen white pickup truck weaving in and out of traffic in the area of Derry Road and Holly Avenue." The car approached the police cruiser and drove away — they could not stop the truck.
"The same vehicle was observed on several occasions driving erratically throughout Milton," police said.
There were two hit-and-run collisions and a gas drive-off. Police also reported that the truck was seen "driving through a fence at Pineview Public School, and into a playground where children were playing," but HRPS says no physical injuries were reported.
HRPS said the white pickup truck was reported stolen from Peel Region on January 7, 2023.
"This is a shocking and violent crime that put the lives of many Milton residents at risk. We are dedicating all available resources and will relentlessly pursue those responsible and hold them accountable," 1 District Superintendent Dave Stewart said.