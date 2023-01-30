toronto police

Police Arrest Three Teens After Violent Robbery & Carjacking Attempt In Toronto

Police say the victim was hit over the head with a handgun.

Associate Editor, Toronto
Toronto Police uniform. Right: Rexdale Boulevard and Humberwood Boulevard area.

Toronto Police uniform. Right: Rexdale Boulevard and Humberwood Boulevard area.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime, Google Street View

Toronto Police have arrested three teenagers in relation to an attempted carjacking and violent robbery that took place in Toronto.

On Sunday, January 29, Toronto Police Services (TPS) responded to reports of a person with a gun in the Rexdale Boulevard and Humberwood Boulevard area.

According to a TPS press release, three 15-year-old boys in masks allegedly approached the victim inside a parking lot in the west end.

One of them allegedly demanded the victim’s car keys and personal property and produced a handgun before the trio forcefully removed the victim from their car.

It is also alleged that they struck the victim on the head with the gun before fleeing the area with the victim’s cash and lottery tickets. It is unclear whether the victim suffered any permanent injuries.

Police said that the boys were unable to get the victim's car keys.

TPS said in a release that uniformed officers from the 23 Division were able to respond quickly and soon located the three boys in the area. They were taken into custody the same morning.

The boys, one from Brampton and two from Mississauga, were charged with one count each of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The suspects appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday morning.

From Your Site Articles
Rhythm Sachdeva
Associate Editor, Toronto
Rhythm Sachdeva is an Associate Editor for Narcity Media Group and is based in Toronto.
Recommended For You
Loading...