Toronto Police Charged A Man & Boy With Over 20 Offences After A Woman Was Robbed At Gunpoint
The boy is 17 years old.
Toronto Police have charged a man and boy with more than 20 offences following a carjacking robbery that happened over the weekend.
On Sunday, October 23, Toronto Police Services (TPS) responded to reports of a person with a gun in the Richmond Street East and Sherbourne Street area.
According to a press release, it is alleged that two males approached a woman as she was sitting in her parked car.
A man with a handgun pointed it at the woman and demanded her keys. The male opened the car door and "grabbed the woman and dragged her out of the car," police said.
However, the woman was able to "break free" and run away from the two males.
The woman's purse was stolen from the car, and the two male suspects fled the area on foot, TPS reported.
The police responded to the area and were able to locate the two males and arrest them.
Police added that at the time of the arrest, officers "seized a loaded handgun and recovered the woman's stolen purse."
25-year-old Dexter Peters from Ajax and a 17-year-old boy from Toronto were charged with 22 offences altogether.
"Dexter Peters, 25, of Ajax, was charged with:
- Robbery with Firearm
- Disguise With Intent
- Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence
- Weapons Dangerous
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession Firearm Knowing it's Possession is Unauthorized
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Loaded Firearm
- Possession Firearm Obtained by Crime
- Fail to Comply Release Order."
- "Robbery with Firearm
- Disguise With Intent
- Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence
- Weapons Dangerous
- Carry Concealed Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession Firearm Knowing it's Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession Ammunition Knowing it's Possession is Unauthorized
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Loaded Firearm
- Possession Firearm Obtained by Crime
- Possession Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With."
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police at 416-808-7350 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers 416-222-TIPS (8477).
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.