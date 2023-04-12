Meghan Markle Will Skip The King's Coronation & Prince Harry Will Face The Awkward Convos Alone
About that book...
Prince Harry will face the royal family while his wife Meghan Markle chills back in California next month, as Buckingham Palace has just revealed their plans for King Charles III's coronation event.
It'll be Harry's first time seeing everyone in person since he and Markle spilled all the royal tea in a book and a Netflix series a few months ago.
Harry will attend King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, Buckingham Palace told CNN and others in a statement.
"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace added.
In other words, Harry will spare Markle from a potentially awkward reunion with the likes of the King, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, to name a few.
Harry was back in the U.K. in March for a court hearing, but Town and Country reports that he didn't visit with his brother William or any other senior royals at the time.
There'll be no avoiding a reunion and a few awkward conversations this time, especially given all the revelations in his memoir, Spare, and in their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.
The memoir included several embarrassing stories for both the royals and Harry himself, including an anecdote about losing his virginity and claims that he had a "frostbitten penis" during Prince William's wedding. He also alleged that William attacked him during an argument about Markle.
The couple also blasted various staffers around the royal family in Harry & Meghan, their Netflix docuseries that dropped in December. They alleged that palace staff would plant stories in the media and even throw Markle "to the wolves" when it suited them.
Markle has occasionally skipped royal events in the past, and the couple has kept their distance from the rest of the family since they departed for California a few years ago. However, they did show up for the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral.
Who is invited to King Charles III's coronation?
Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace has not yet released a guest list for King Charles III's coronation, but it says "over 2,000 guests" will be invited to Westminster Abbey.
The Palace released the official artwork for the invitations in early April.
When is King Charles III's coronation?
King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey, although celebrations will continue with a huge concert on Sunday and a volunteer event on Monday.
Harry and Meghan did not immediately comment on their RSVP news as of Wednesday.