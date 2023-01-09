Prince Harry Addressed The Royal Racism Story He Told Oprah & People Are Even More Confused
He's blaming the British press.
Prince Harry says he never called the royal family racist during his interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and instead he's pointing the finger at the British press.
Harry addressed his previous comments to Oprah in a new interview with ITV's Tom Bradby that aired Sunday, ahead of the release of his memoir Spare.
During their interview with Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they had a conversation with a member of the royal family about how dark their unborn baby's skin would be while Markle was pregnant with Archie.
Harry later admitted he felt “awkward” and “shocked” by those discussions.
Harry never said who made those comments, but Winfrey did reveal that it was neither the late Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Phillip.
On Sunday, Bradby brought up that conversation, saying "In the Oprah interview you accused members of your family of racism."
Harry denied that claim.
"The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention 'they're racists'?" he said, as reported by People.
When Bradby probed again, Harry said he wouldn't describe what happened as racist, "not having lived within that family."
"The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different," Harry added.
"Once it's been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that... otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism."
People reports the Duke of Sussex also brought up a recent incident between Prince William's godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, and Ngozi Fulani, the head of U.K. charity Sistah Space.
During a charity event at Buckingham Palace in November 2022, Hussey had asked Fulani "what part of Africa" she was from.
That comment was labelled as racist, and Hussey resigned from her post with the royal family.
"What happened to Ngozi Fulani is a very good example of the environment within the institution," Harry said during his ITV interview.
He also expressed his and Markle's love for Hussey.
"We think she's great. I also know that she never meant any harm at all. But the response from the British press and from people online because of the stories that they wrote was horrendous, absolutely horrendous," he said as per the People report.
People on Twitter are questioning Harry's remarks he made in the interview.
One person says they feel baffled by Harry's back and forth on the conversation over racism and his son's skin colour.
\u201cPrince Harry said his family aren\u2019t racist and the conversation about Archie\u2019s skin colour wasn\u2019t racism.\n\nHe said during the Oprah interview, they never accused the Royal Family of it\u2026 the British press did\u2026 \n\nTom Bradby looks as baffled as we all feel \ud83d\ude02\n\n#HarryTheInterview\u201d— Kayla Adams (@Kayla Adams) 1673222609
Another Twitter user said Harry's "understanding of racism is *severely* lacking and he should work on this."
\u201cI feel like Harry should talk about what he wants to talk about as it pertains to his family but his understanding of racism is *severely* lacking and he should work on this.\u201d— Kelechi (@Kelechi) 1673221598
Harry's interview with Bradby was in part to promote his new memoir Spare, which has already started to leak.
In the book, Harry opens up about a fight with his brother Prince William that happened back in 2019 over Markle. The Duke of Sussex also spilled intimate details about his sex life.
Spare is scheduled for release in Canada and the U.S. on Tuesday.