Prince Harry Says Lies Were Told To Protect Prince William In New Netflix Trailer
Meghan Markle felt she was 'fed to the wolves'.
A host of new bombshells will be addressed in the second instalment of the Harry & Meghan docu-series on Netflix, as seen in a new trailer that dropped on Monday.
The video offers further insight on the constant pressures faced by the former royal couple before their eventual departure from the United Kingdom to start a different life together in California.
The trailer starts with a voiceover from an introspective Prince Harry: "I wonder what would've happened to us had we not gotten out when we did."
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflixwww.youtube.com
Markle then talks about the decision to step back from the royal family and how it impacted their lives.
The couple's "automatic right" to U.K. police security was withdrawn after their 2020 decision to take a step back from senior royal duties, as reported by People.
"Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were," Markle says in the trailer.
"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves."
We can also hear Harry complain against "institutional gaslighting" combined with claims that he and brother, Prince William, were treated differently.
"They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Harry says. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."
The trailer then shifts focus to Harry and Markle's journey across the Atlantic, where they would eventually build a new life. Viewers even get a clip of a smiling Harry from what he calls "the freedom flight."
American actor and comedian Tyler Perry, who helped the couple out when they first moved to the U.S., also makes a quick appearance in the trailer.
"They wanted to be free to love and be happy," Perry said. "I applauded that."
Perry reportedly offered to let the royal couple stay at one of his Hollywood homes for free when they first came to California, from Vancouver Island, B.C. in 2020, as reported by the BBC.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan addressed the beginning of the couple's relationship and how they met over Instagram.
Harry also talked about his mother, the late Princess Diana, and the similarities he sees between her and Markle.
The former royal had stirred up another controversy by questioning, in one of the segments, the choice of partners among other male members of the family. Many speculated that it was a dig at his brother Prince William's marriage with Princess Catherine (former Kate Middleton) and also his father King Charles III's choice to get remarried.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are available on Netflix. The final set of episodes will be released on Thursday, December 15.