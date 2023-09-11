Costco's New Location In Toronto Is Hiring For Jobs Right Now & You Don't Need A Degree
Employees get a free Costco membership! 👀
There is a new Costco opening in Toronto in a few months and that means the wholesale retailer is hiring for jobs.
You can apply for a bunch of positions — including cashier assistant, baker, food court assistant, member service assistant, and stocker — and the starting pay is $17.50 an hour!
Costco's new location in Toronto is near Islington Avenue and the 401 in Etobicoke's Rexdale neighbourhood.
Departments in the store will include fresh deli, fresh produce, bakery, fresh meat and more.
Also, it will have a food court, pharmacy, optical department, hearing aids department and tire service centre in the warehouse along with a gas station outside the store.
You'll be able to start shopping at the new Costco Toronto warehouse, which is located at 2260 Islington Avenue, as of November 1, 2023.
The hours for this new Etobicoke location are between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.
The wholesale retailer shared that it is "always looking for qualified people" as locations open across the country and the new Costco in Rexdale is hiring right now.
Costco jobs include baker, bakery wrapper, cake decorator, cashier assistant, food service assistant at the food court, loss prevention clerk, meat cutter, member service assistant, stocker, tire centre sales assistant, tire installer and more.
You can apply for specific jobs or just submit a general application for any position at the warehouse if you don't mind working anywhere.
For positions at the warehouse, a high school diploma or GED is preferred which means no university degree is required to get hired!
Also, there aren't any work experience requirements for a lot of these Costco jobs.
Pierre Riel, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Costco Wholesale International, broke down how much Costco Canada employees make.
"Our starting hourly wage is $17.50," Riel said earlier in 2023. "This is above minimum wage in the provinces where we operate and it is regularly reevaluated."
This Costco exec also revealed that the average hourly wage was $27.63 in 2019 but it has gone up to $29.76 in 2023.
"To give you an idea of what that means for annual wages, a cashier who has worked full-time for Costco for six years earns over $70,000 annually," Riel said.
So, if you get hired at the new warehouse at Islington and the 401, you'll start earning $17.50 an hour and then could work up to $29 an hour or even $70,000 a year.
If you're wondering what else you can get if you work for the wholesale retailer, benefits include health care coverage, dental care, a retirement pension plan, a free employee and family assistance program, an employee share purchase plan and more.
Also, Costco offers college and university scholarships for tuition to employees and their children in Canada for up to a maximum of $2,500 each year.
One of the job perks that employees get is a free Costco membership for themselves and their family members as well.
Employees get a Gold Star membership — which has an annual fee of $60 — when they get hired and then get upgraded to an Executive membership — which has a $120 annual fee — after finishing their 90-day probationary period.
Costco also gives two Gold Star memberships to family members of employees.
So, good luck if you're going to apply for a job!
