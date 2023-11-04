9 Products At Costco's New Toronto Warehouse You Might Not Have Known You Could Buy
Dyson vacuums, cheap UGGs, Hunter boots, giant teddy bears, and more!
If you have a membership, you might be planning a visit to the new Costco in Toronto now that it's officially open.
There are some Costco products at the warehouse that you might not expect to find at the wholesale retailer.
Costco opened this new location in northwest Toronto — at 2260 Islington Avenue off of Highway 401 in Etobicoke's Rexdale neighbourhood — on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
It's a 164,162-square-foot warehouse that offers a wide selection of foods including specialty departments such as bakery, fresh meat, and produce.
There's even a rotisserie chicken section at the new location!
Plus, you can snack while you shop since there are free sample stations throughout the warehouse.
Just like all of the other locations the wholesale retailer has in Canada, this northwest Toronto location has more than 3,800 items.
That includes a bunch that are cheaper than at grocery stores and retailers across the country.
So, if you're shopping at the new Costco location in Toronto, here are a few products available in the new warehouse that you might not have known you can buy there!
Huge Christmas decorations
Costco Christmas tree.
Since the new Costco in Toronto opened on November 2, 2023, the Christmas and holiday decorations were out on display right at the front of the warehouse.
That includes this absolutely massive Christmas tree that seemingly wouldn't fit in your house but is available for purchase nonetheless.
You can find other giant holiday decorations at the warehouse like a lifesize nutcracker, a huge twinkling light-up bear, and a 12-foot inflatable light-up Santa.
Dyson Outsize Extra vacuum
Dyson Outsize Extra stick vacuum at Costco.
While you might know that Costco sells appliances and tech, you might not expect to find a Dyson vacuum.
This Dyson Outsize Extra stick vacuum is available for $799.99 at the warehouse.
Hunter Original Short Boot
Hunter Original Short Boots available at the new Costco location in Toronto.
Costco's clothing section has expected items like sweaters, pants, socks, shirts and more.
But what's unexpected are these boots that aren't dupes of the name-brand but are actually the Hunter Original Short Boot for women.
A pair of these boots costs $129.99 at the Costco warehouse in Toronto which is pretty cheap when you realize that the Women's Original Short Boot costs $200 when you buy directly from Hunter.
That means you can get a $70 saving on a pair of these boots just for shopping at Costco!
Batiste dry shampoo
Two-pack of Batiste dry shampoo at Costco.
You probably know that Costco has food, snacks, cleaning products, household essentials, clothing and more but you might not know that you can also find beauty, health and haircare products.
Batiste dry shampoo comes in a pack of two 300-millilitre bottles at the wholesale retailer and costs $17.99 when it's not on sale. That works out to $8.99 per bottle.
The same original Batiste dry shampoo costs $10.56 on Amazon and you only get a single 200-millilitre bottle.
Vinyl plank flooring
Vinyl plank flooring at Toronto's new Costco.
You might not know that home renovation supplies are available at Costco including light fixtures, faucets and even flooring.
This Mono Serra Luxuria vinyl plank flooring — which comes in grey and maple — is on shelves at the new Costco in Toronto for $49.99 per box.
Maple Leafs hoodie
Maple Leafs hoodies in the clothing section at the new Costco in Toronto.
Costco's clothing section has a lot of products like shirts, pants, sweaters, socks and more that are either Kirkland Signature items or name-brand products.
That includes official Maple Leafs gear like these hoodies with the team's logo on it that cost just $29.99.
If you were to buy this hoodie from the NHL store, it could cost you $81.99 so you get a pretty big saving at Costco.
KitchenAid stand mixer
KitchenAid stand mixer at Costco.
If you're a baker or want to start getting into baking, you can find this KitchenAid stand mixer when shopping at Costco rather than making a special trip to a kitchen and home goods store.
It's a six-quart bowl-lift stand mixer that comes with a flex edge beater, a flat beater, a wire whip, a dough hook and a pouring shield.
The price tag is $399.99 at Costco.
You can also find other baking equipment and supplies at the wholesaler as well.
UGG moccasins
UGG moccasins available at Costco's northwest Toronto warehouse.
Just like the Hunter boots, you might be surprised to find UGGs at Costco along with run-of-the-mill shirts, sweaters, jeans and socks.
Plus, these UGG moccasins only cost $89.99 at the new northwest Toronto warehouse.
If you're wondering what the moccasins cost when buying directly through UGG, the price tag is $135!
That means you can save $45 by purchasing the shoes at Costco rather than through UGG.
Giant teddy bears
Giant teddy bears at the new Costco in Toronto.
If you've never seen these absolutely giant Costco teddy bears, well, here you go!
This might be one of the most unexpected products that's available at Toronto's new Costco location.
There is a huge stack of these bears — that almost goes to the ceiling — right at the entrance of the new warehouse in Toronto and the teddys immediately catch your eye.
Without seeing them in person, you might be wondering just how big the bears are. These teddys are huge — 93 inches which is just over seven feet tall!
Of course, a bear comes with a pretty expensive price tag since it's so massive. It'll cost you $249.99 if you want to buy a giant Costco teddy bear.
Costco's Rexdale location at Islington and the 401.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
The new Costco in Toronto is open between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Happy shopping!