13 Grocery Items You Can Get For Cheaper At Dollarama Than Grocery Stores Like Walmart & Costco
So many everyday essentials are cheaper at Dollarama! 👀
With how expensive food prices have been in Canada lately, you might be looking for less pricey groceries to save money.
There are actually a lot of grocery items that you can get for cheaper at Dollarama than grocery stores like Costco and Walmart.
That includes essentials, everyday items and snacks like bread, peanut butter, granola bars, chips, herbs and spices, and more.
So, if you're wondering what's cheaper at Dollarama than grocery stores, here are more than a dozen products that are less expensive at the Canadian discount retailer.
Miss Vickie's chips
Bag of Miss Vickie's chips at Dollarama. Centre: Miss Vickie's chips at Fortinos. Right: Miss Vickie's chips at Sobeys.
If you're looking to save money on snacks, Dollarama has a 140-gram bag of Miss Vickie's spicy dill pickle chips for $3. That works out to $2.14 per 100 grams.
Both Fortinos and Sobeys have 200-gram bags of those same Miss Vickie's chips for $4.49 and $5.99 respectively.
That works out to $2.24 per 100 grams and $2.99 per 100 grams.
So, Dollarama is the cheaper option even though the bag is smaller than the ones at the grocery stores.
Maple syrup
Maple syrup by Steeves Maples at Dollarama. Centre: Steeves Maple syrup at Walmart. Right: Maple syrup from Steeves Maple at Sobeys.
Dollarama has a 250-millilitre jar of maple syrup from Steeves Maple for $2.50.
You could get that same 250-millilitre jar of maple syrup at both Walmart and Sobeys for $3.97 and $3.69 respectively.
That makes Dollarama the cheaper choice for maple syrup.
Kraft peanut butter
Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Fortinos.
You can get a 500-gram jar of Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama. That breaks down to $0.70 per 100 grams.
There are one-kilogram jars of Kraft peanut butter for $7.99 at Fortinos which works out to $0.79 per 100 grams.
So, while the jar at Fortinos is bigger and you might think you get more value, that's not the case.
You actually get the most bang for your buck at Dollarama when it comes down to the price for the amount of product you pay for.
Bread
Wonder bread at Dollarama. Right: Dempster's bread at Walmart.
If you want to save money on bread, Dollarama has a 675-gram bag of sliced Wonder bread for $2.50. That's $0.37 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, a 675-gram bag of sliced bread from Dempster's costs $3.57.
That's $0.52 per 100 grams so Dollarama has the cheaper loaf of bread.
Olive oil
Bottle of olive oil at Dollarama. Centre: Kirkland Signature olive oil at Costco. Right: Compliments olive oil at Sobeys.
If you use olive oil when you cook, you might be looking for a cheaper option these days.
Sobeys has a two-litre bottle of Compliments olive oil for $33.99 which is $1.69 per 100 millilitres.
Costco's Kirkland Signature olive oil costs $23.99 for a two-litre bottle. That's $1.19 per 100 millilitres.
At Dollarama, you can get a 250-millilitre bottle of olive oil for $2.75. That's $1.10 per 100 millilitres.
So, you're actually getting the most bang for your buck at Dollarama when it comes to the cost of how much oil you actually get.
Chewy granola bars
Quaker chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama. Centre: Chewy granola bars at Walmart. Quaker granola bars at Fortinos.
You can get a a 120-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Walmart for $2.28 which is $1.90 per 100 grams.
Fortinos has that same 120-gram box for $2.79 — $2.32 per 100 grams.
But at Dollarama, you can get a 120-gram box of Quaker Chewy granola bars for $2 which breaks down to $1.66 per 100 grams.
Froot Loops cereal
Froot Loops boxes at Dollarama. Right: Boxes of Froot Loops at Fortinos.
When it comes to cereal, Dollarama has a 230-gram box of Froot Loops for $3 — $1.30 per 100 grams.
If you were to buy a 345-gram box of Froot Loops at Fortinos, you'd have to pay $5.49 which works out to $1.59 per 100 grams.
Chips Ahoy cookies
Chips Ahoy cookies at Dollarama. Centre: Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies at Fortinos. Right: Chips Ahoy cookies at Sobeys.
If you're looking to save on snacks, it costs $3 for a 258-gram pack of Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama.
You'd have to spend more for that same 258-gram pack at Fortinos and Sobeys as the prices are $3.79 and $4.19 respectively.
Club House herbs and spices
Club House organic spices and herbs at Dollarama. Centre: Club House herbs and spices at Fortinos. Right: Club House spices and herbs at Sobeys.
You can save money on spices and herbs at Dollarama because Club House organic herbs and spices cost $2.25 for 20-gram, 31-gram and 40-gram bags.
At Fortinos, 20-gram and 23-gram bags of those Club House spices and herbs cost $3.49.
You would have to pay $3.29 for 31-gram and 40-gram bags at Sobeys.
Tomato sauce
Hunt's tomato sauce at Dollarama. Centre: Kirkland Signature marinara sauce at Costco. Right: Hunt's tomato sauce at Sobeys.
You can get a pack of three 860-millilitre jars of Kirkland Signature marinara sauce for $17.99 at Costco. That breaks down to $0.69 per 100 millilitres.
Sobeys has a 680-millilitre can of Hunt's tomato sauce for $2.99 which is $0.43 per 100 millilitres.
At Dollarama, you can get a 680-millilitre can of Hunt's tomato sauce for $2 — $0.29 per 100 millilitres — which makes it much cheaper.
Kraft Dinner
Kraft Dinner box at Dollarama. Centre: Kraft Dinner at Walmart. Right: Boxes of Kraft Dinner at Sobeys.
Kraft Dinner is a Canadian classic and a pantry staple in many households.
Walmart has a 200-gram box for $1.57, which breaks down to $0.78 per 100 grams, and Sobeys has a 200-gram box for $1.99 which works out to $0.99 per 100 grams.
A 225-gram box of Kraft Dinner at Dollarama costs $1.50 — $0.66 per 100 grams.
So, not only do you get a bigger box at Dollarama but you also pay less for it than you would at grocery stores!
Ritz crackers
Boxes of Ritz crackers at Dollarama. Centre: Ritz crackers at Walmart. Right: Ritz crackers at Fortinos.
You can get a 180-gram box of original Ritz crackers for $2.50 at Dollarama.
That's cheaper than the $2.98 price tag for a 180-gram box at Walmart and $3.49 for a 180-gram box at Fortinos.
Tuna
Tuna cans at Dollarama. Right: Cans of Kirkland Signature tuna at Costco.
Another pantry staple is tuna so if you're looking to save some money, you might consider shopping at Dollarama.
It costs $1 for a 130-gram can of tuna at Dollarama which is $0.76 per 100 grams.
Costco has a pack of eight cans that are 184 grams each $15.99. That's $1.08 per 100 grams.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.